ThoughtSpot adds execs from Tableau, DataRobot, MongoDB and others

ThoughtSpot, the independent BI player known for its focus on search driven analysis, today announced the recruitment of seven new executives, including the company’s first Chief Financial Officer. The announcement at the beginning of 2020 follows a very complete 2019 for the company, which says it has raised a $ 248M Series E financing round (with a valuation of nearly $ 2 billion) and achieved a run-rate of $ 100M. It also used 2019 to expand its global operations by establishing presence in EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APAC (Asia Pacific).

Lucky seven

The exec team players are CFO, Mohit Daswani, formerly Head of Finance & Strategy at Square; SVP from Design & Experience, Bob Baxley, who previously held similar design roles at Apple, Pinterest and Yahoo! SVP of Engineering, Sumeet Aurora, next two decades at Cisco; and VP from Partners & Alliances, America, Dianne Decena, who led partner teams at Zylo.

Together with the founder and executive chairman of ThoughtSpot, Ajeet Singh, ZDNet spoke with the other three new executives: Victor Chang, Vice President Corporate Development, who launched and led the Tableau Software Corporate Development team; Seann Gardiner, SVP of Business Development and GM of Embrace, who was previously EVP of Business Development & Industry GTM at DataRobot; and Seong Park, now SVP from Customer Success & Services, and from MongoDB.

Questions for 2020

I had time to ask Singh, Chang, Gardiner and Park different questions. The last three join ThoughtSpot at a proverbially interesting time in the BI / Analytics space. With the recently concluded acquisition of Tableau, the Google agreement to acquire Looker and the organically developed Power BI offering from Microsoft, we are now in the Big BI era of cloud / SaaS providers. What does that leave behind, like ThoughtSpot?

Gardiner approached the question by proclaiming that a third generation of the analytics stack was emerging. The first was the era of Enterprise BI, and the second was determined by the arrival of self-service BI by Tableau, Qlik and others. In the apparent third generation, Gardiner says, data is completely democratized and much of it is in or will be in cloud-based data repositories such as Snowflake, AWS Redshift, Azure Synapse Analytics and Google BigQuery. And since the embrace of ThoughtSpot, offering a direct connection to Snowflake is now under Gardiner, it sounds like his focus is where it should be.

Chang added that there will always be waves of consolidation and waves of innovation in the analysis and that the innovation comes from independent suppliers. Chang says this was the case when Tableau challenged the Enterprise Bi Colossi and that is now the case with ThoughtSpot. Founder Singh proudly added that BI 2.0 players enabled Excel users to perform analysis, but that ThoughtSpot makes analysis possible for all users.

Seeking…

The current status of the BI market and how it should run is one thing, but what about ThoughtSpot itself? Although it is known for its search-oriented analysis interface, is that where it will stay focused? Does the search continue to be the most important differentiator of ThoughtSpot or is there also a ThoughtSpot spindle?

Instead of a whole series of answers, Singh took on the task of answering this question, saying on the one hand that searching is the “core” of the ThoughtSpot product, but that in the future it will be characterized by features such as AI-driven improved analysis functions SpotIQ, act as “feeders” for the other strategic functions. Singh mentioned the ThoughtSpot Monitor function as an example, made possible by SpotIQ and currently in Beta. Monitor monitors relevant insights and reports changes in a push way, for the part of the company that a user wants to follow, and creates a feed of analytical insights.

Management of data management

Another strategic question bothered me, a question that revolved around the subject of data management, including data preparation / integration, data quality, data catalog and even data virtualization. I wanted to know if the deployment of such functions was on the horizon for ThoughtSpot. Given that Qlik, another remaining independent BI player, has put together a portfolio of products that includes data management, taking into account both the recent acquisition of data prep-pioneer Paxata by DataRobot and the intention of Dell Boomi to offer Unpre Software for data preparation / catalog, demand seemed reasonable. Add the “go live” of this month’s CCPA (California’s Consumer Protection Act), and the addition of data management options seems more important than ever.

Singh determined that ThoughtSpot wants to offer the analyzes ‘last mile’ to its customers, and whatever it should do to make that happen, it would do that. Chang, from his point of view of business development, explained that ThoughtSpot would use “external innovation” for this, but that also includes partnerships and mergers and acquisitions.

Without contradicting his colleagues, Gardiner, fresh from his tenure at the aforementioned DataRobot, and the acquisitive Alteryx before, added a warning. He rightly pointed out that buying too many companies too quickly entails the risk that too many technical debts will build up in the product stack. He built on this by arguing that integrating companies is much more difficult than buying them and that onboard the right team (s), rather than just the right technology, should be a primary driver for any acquisition.

Future and beyond

ThoughtSpot’s Singh said he believes “the company” is 2% ready, which means that much more will happen, with nearly a quarter of a billion dollars worth of Series E funding last year and a formidable array of talent that will become today announced, ThoughtSpot definitely has resources, but it will amount to orchestration, implementation and strategy for the company to “do” the remaining 98% and do it well.

The analysis room is located at an intersection. The public cloud juggernauts have their own data warehouse, analysis and BI solutions. The abundance of independent companies as a result of an (over-?) Abundance of VC capital creates a highly fragmented analytical pile and adds considerable difficulties for the companies with merit to succeed. The industry has a not-great track record in actually helping their customers achieve real success with analytics, rather than astonishing them with features and putting them under pressure with ghost stories about digital transformation.

Every independent analysis company that wants lasting success and traction must help solve this situation. Hopefully ThoughtSpot can, with so many resources at its disposal, do that and set an example for its colleagues and competitors.