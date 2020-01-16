Those who love reviewers in 2020

Science says your wired headphones could get tangled. Instead, get a pair of these wireless earbuds.

After a few minutes in a pocket or handbag, do your headphone cables look like an unsolvable puzzle? It has turned out that there is a scientific explanation for this.

In 2007, two researchers from the University of California decided to investigate the likelihood of knots by throwing a piece of string into a plastic box. They performed no less than 3,415 experiments on this experiment and analyzed the resulting knots using mathematical knot theory. Yes, seriously.

The couple published their results in an article entitled “Spontaneously Knotting an Excited String” and concluded that one end of a string only needs to cross another part of the string twice to form a spontaneous knot. That means that once you stow your headphones, you’ll be on your way to Tangle City in a few seconds.

The researchers further explained that a string has a good chance of getting tangled if it is at least 18 inches long, and that the likelihood of growling increases with length. With a length of 59 inches (or just under 5 feet) you are quite screwed: at this moment a line reaches its maximum possible chance of getting tangled at 50%. All of this means that your 55-inch Apple EarPods are almost destined to transform into an absolute state, and there’s really nothing you can do to prevent it from happening.

Fortunately, the technology industry’s collective decision to remove the headphone jack from smartphones has created a new type of audio equipment: wireless earphones. Just like a pair of standard cable buds, these little boys fit right into the ear cup – that’s the bowl-shaped cavity right next to the entrance to your ear canal – and don’t send digital audio signals over a cable, but via a Bluetooth connection.

If you’re interested in portability and a cheaper price, you’ll likely prefer wireless earbuds to its on-ear counterpart (wireless headphones). And luckily, Apple is no longer the only big brand to bring it to the market: from Bose to Beats, almost everyone has a few offers for wireless earphones on the market today.

All of these purchase options can make a difficult decision when it comes to finding the right pair of wireless earbuds in terms of fit, style, and purpose. For this reason, we have obtained the opinion of real experts – real customers – to present you the following list of the best wireless earbuds with the latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology.

These are the best wireless earbuds in 2020.

Available in four colors. • Supports Alexa, Siri and the Google Assistant. • Three sets of EarGels (adjustable tips) included. • Long battery life

Some editors have trouble pairing their buds with the Jabra Sound + app

One of the most versatile sets of real wireless earbuds you can buy for money.

Jabra Elite Active 65t

You may not enjoy the same brand awareness as AirPods or Galaxy Buds, but Jabra’s durable earphones are excellent.

Game time:

5 hours (+10 hours with charging case)

Style:

Really wireless

Built-in microphone:

Yes

Charging case included:

Yes

Copenhagen-based Jabra specializes in the manufacture of headsets and hands-free kits for the office. It is therefore not surprising that their real Elite Active 65t wireless earphones have excellent telephone functions. But that’s not its only strength: Both Reddit users and Amazon testers, the Elite Active 65ts stand for durability, good sound quality, excellent build quality and in-ear stability during training – even when lifting weights and CrossFit.

The Elite Active 65ts is also highly recommended due to the so-called HearThrough mode. In this mode, the built-in microphones of the buds are used to record ambient noise.

In the Jabra Sound + Companion smartphone app you will find numerous other functions, including tools for customizing a music profile, monitoring the charging status of your earphones and connecting to your preferred voice assistant (Alexa, Siri or Google Assistant). The only thing they really lack is a special noise cancellation mode – although their in-ear tips are said to be able to remove most of the ambient noise.

Very comfortable • Sweat and water resistant • Excellent sound quality • Excellent noise suppression for your size • Easy pairing and stable connection

Expensive • Playback time is significantly reduced when noise cancellation is activated

The hype is well deserved.

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple’s in-ear buds are now even better with active noise cancellation technology.

Game time:

4.5 hours of listening time and 3.5 hours of talk time (+24 or +18 hours with charging)

Style:

Really wireless

Built-in microphone:

Yes

Charging case included:

Yes

Noise-reducing earbuds are few and far between, and of the meager options available, only a few models are worth your hard-earned money. Apple’s new AirPods Pro are some of the rare buds that tick those two boxes, but don’t worry – these bad guys aren’t like settling down. Not at all.

The Pro version is characterized by a shorter and wider design and a clearer sound quality than the second generation of AirPods. The secret of good noise cancellation is the soft, removable silicone tips, which are available in three different sizes. These tips make the AirPods Pro much more comfortable than most in-ear buds, and most importantly, they provide a tight seal to effectively suppress ambient noise. Admittedly, with a few in-ear buds, it is next to impossible to achieve complete silence – you need beautiful, powerful headphones that cover your entire ear. But for their size, AirPods Pro are a great solution to get rid of the hustle and bustle around you.

If you ever decide to hear some of this hustle and bustle – for example, when you’re waiting for the subway or crossing the street – just turn on the AirPods Pro’s transparency mode. It’s just like the HearThrough feature of the Jabra Elite Active 65t, which uses the built-in microphones of the buds to record some of the sounds around you while maintaining the clarity of what you’re listening to.

Very light • Includes four sets of EarTips and EarWings • Sweat and waterproof • Easy pairing • Customer service is great

Short battery life • Not safe enough for running or hard workouts

They won’t blow you away, but they are excellent for the money.

Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo

Anker’s buds are good value for money and are a worthy upgrade to the junk earphones you bought at the airport.

Game time:

3.5 hours (+9 hours with charging case)

Style:

Really wireless

Built-in microphone:

Yes

Charging case included:

Yes

Not everyone can afford to spend a few hundred dollars on a pair of real wireless earbuds, but that’s fine: they have a wallet-friendly option for Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Neo earbuds, which are available for under £ 100.

That doesn’t mean that the Neos sound as good or as comfortable as a pair of high-end earphones like the AirPods – you get what you pay for. The vast majority of customers who have left reviews on Amazon and the Anker website say that they are very easy to combine with other devices and deliver a balanced, natural sound with above-average bass.

All in all, they are excellent value for money and a good choice for easy use. In addition, Anker’s customer service has an excellent reputation among reviewers. In most cases, the company sends a free replacement when a customer reports a problem.

Durable build quality with a modern design • Reliable connection • Best sound quality you can afford • Splashproof

Weak battery life • Expensive

Very high quality at high cost.

Sennheiser momentum

If you can justify the high price, you are the proud owner of the best sounding buds on your block.

Game time:

4 hours (+12 with charging case)

Style:

Really wireless

Built-in microphone:

Yes

Charging case included:

Yes

Sennheiser? Making incredible-sounding, incredibly expensive wireless earphones? Groundbreaking.

No, but seriously: Sennheiser has a reputation for developing high-quality audio devices of exceptional quality (as any audiophile can say), and the Momentum True Wireless earphones are no exception: the midtones are clear, bright, and balanced; the bass is super fat (but doesn’t shake your skull); and high notes don’t sound thin, they sparkle.

You can also use the Sennheiser Smart Control app to adjust the frequency response of the earphones to your personal hearing needs. There is also a transparency listening mode that allows you to listen to your surroundings without removing the buds from your ears.

Long story short: if you can afford these puppies, then you’re in luck.

Water resistant • Excellent sound quality • Secure fit • Available in four different colors

Medium battery life • Bulky design

If you primarily care about the sound quality of your music, you should take care of it.

Bose SoundSport Free

These bulbous little buds offer some momentum – just don’t expect much from them when it comes to video syncing.

Game time:

5 hours (+10 hours with charging case)

Style:

Really wireless

Built-in microphone:

Yes

Charging case included:

Yes

As with noise cancellation, the bass of wireless earphones usually fades compared to that of in-ear headphones. But if you want those deep punches without the bulk, the Bose SoundSport Frees can increase the beat (and a few more) – just make sure you use their mushy silicone tips (available in three different sizes) to seal them in Channel to form your ear.

Regarding overall sound quality, former mashable tech reporter Raymond Wong boldly claimed that the SoundSport Frees “sound better than the first generation AirPods” when he checked them left and right earphones in 2018. “

Amazon customers are big fans of the simple pairing of SoundSport Frees and the fact that their accompanying smartphone app (Bose Connect) includes a tool to help you find lost buds if you mistakenly misplaced them.

The biggest problem that most reviewers have with the SoundSport Frees is that they are in a bad mood when it comes to video synchronization – the audio data is usually left behind for a second or two. So if you spend a lot of time on Netflix or YouTube, skip these buds.

With Wireless PowerShare you can measure yourself against other Galaxy devices. • Lightweight • Splashproof

Connecting to your smartphone is a problem. • Not particularly convenient

From the charging options to the touchpad controls, there are many ways to make these things your own.

Samsung Galaxy Buds

These durable and highly customizable earphones offer the practical functionality that even Apple fans can offer.

Game time:

6 hours (+7 hours with charging case)

Style:

Really wireless

Built-in microphone:

Yes

Charging case included:

Yes

The rivalry between Apple and Samsung is profound, but just because you know about a brand’s smartphones doesn’t mean you have to use their wireless earbuds. What we mean by that is this: you should consider using Samsung’s excellent Galaxy Buds even if you are an iPhone user and especially if you appreciate the ability to personalize your user experience.

For starters, the Samsung Galaxy Wearables app is a must-download; With an equalizer, you can optimize your bud’s touchpad controls, customize notifications, and customize the sound for a personalized listening experience. There are also options that allow you to put your buds into an ambient sound mode that lets you hear part of your surroundings. You can also activate the “Find My Earbuds” tool, which you can use to locate the hiding place of a lost bud.

Your charging options are also flexible with the Galaxy Buds: Put the buds in the supplied charging case for up to seven additional hours of battery life or use the Wireless PowerShare function to steal some juice from your Galaxy S10 smartphone.

Based on the reviews we’ve read, the biggest problem people seem to have with the Galaxy Buds is that they’re annoying to pair with other devices. You need to create a Samsung account and download the SmartThings app to connect, and the Galaxy Wearables app is a completely different thing that is used only to fine-tune your settings. Nevertheless, they are highly recommended overall.

Secure fit • All day battery life • Sweat and water repellent • Quick and easy synchronization

Not true wireless network • Reviewers say there is hardly any bass

Great for morning runs, but not so much for everyday use.

Vi ray of life

These AI-ready earphones can replace your Fitbit and your personal trainer.

Game time:

8 hours

Style:

Wireless

Built-in microphone:

Yes

Charging case included:

No

Sure, many wireless earphones are designed for the toughest and most sweaty workouts. But do they come with a built-in personal trainer? Yes, we thought so.

The Vi Sense Wireless Headphones, the ideal training partner for runners and cyclists, comes from the AI-compatible wearables manufacturer LifeBEAM. They are powered by a voice-activated, artificially intelligent personal trainer named Vi (think of her as Siri’s sportier cousin), who uses the bud’s built-in biosensors to perform personalized workouts based on statistics like heart rate and movement and altitude. You can access these custom fitness plans at any time and track your progress with the Spotify-compatible Vi Trainer app, which you can try for free for a year.

It should be noted that Vi Sense are not real wireless earbuds (like the rest of the buds on the list). They are attached to each other with a small cable that is connected to a flexible neckband. It’s a design that doesn’t appeal to everyone, but most reviewers seem to really like it.

Four pairs of earplugs are included. • Available in four different colors. • Fast pairing thanks to Apple’s H1 chip. • Excellent battery life. • Excellent sound quality

The charging case is huge and requires a lightning cable. • Expensive

An excellent AirPods alternative for Apple fanatics.

Powerbeats Pro

Dear Apple, but hate AirPods? The Beats Powerbeats Pro are a sporty alternative that is comfortable enough to be worn all day.

Game time:

9 hours (+24 hours with charging case)

Style:

True wireless connection with ear hooks

Built-in microphone:

Yes

Charging case included:

Yes

If you want to buy a pair of wireless earbuds, comfort is probably one of the most important (overlooked) features: if you wear these things all day long, do they have to become one with your ears, you know?

Enter: Beats’ Powerbeats Pro, a pair of completely wireless earbuds that won the Mashable’s Choice Award, and one of the few that are actually comfortable enough for everyday use. Admittedly, their somewhat voluminous design isn’t for everyone – but if you don’t mind the ear hooks with which they are securely positioned, you’ll find a really solid pair of extremely portable buds that won’t budge.

Speaking of which, the Powerbeats Pros are quite similar in their technical data to AirPods: They are equipped with Siri, have the H1 chip for quick and easy coupling and offer hours of battery life. If you’re an Apple user who really hates the look of these white Q-Tips, the pros can create a solid Plan B.