Loading...

Marvel Studios chief executive officer Kevin Feige said he thought “Thor: Ragnarok” was not going to do well with a massive national audience.

What happened: Feige recently spoke at the New York Film Academy, where he said he thought “Ragnarok” was a “crazy” movie that wouldn’t suit the audience.

He said the marketing team really needed to promote the film to make it work, according to We Got This Covered, a news site dedicated to film and television news.

“We have the biggest marketing department in the world at Disney right now, maybe in the history of cinema, they are the biggest. Sometimes we have a film like Ragnarok, and we say to ourselves, ‘We are trying something here and it’s a little crazy, so good luck, ” then they deliver the teaser you see for Ragnarok, which is, “He’s a friend of the job!”, was essentially one of first trailer they showed us. It was great and it was amazing. Taika [Waititi], watching, said, “Oh, we have to make this movie!”

What else: Feige said at the same event that he often sees the “Harry Potter” franchise as an example of how to create the Marvel Cinematic Universe, according to the Deseret News.

“I’m still defaulting to my experience watching Harry Potter movies,” said Feige. “I went to see every opening weekend of the Harry Potter film. I saw it and I enjoyed it, then I forgot everything and I didn’t think about it until the next Harry Potter movie was released. And these films were so well made because I could follow everything. I could follow him, I could follow him, sometimes I had to say “Who was he?” But for the most part, I could follow him totally. “

“Now, if I had watched each film ten times, if I had read each book, I bet there are dozens of other things I would see and appreciate, but they never stopped me from watching it.” live like a pure story. So that’s what we’re trying to navigate. If an Easter egg or a reference or something is so prevalent that it gets in the way of the story you’re telling, so people who don’t know it say, “What is it?” What is going on? “So we usually retire.”