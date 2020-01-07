Loading...

“Thor: Love and Thunder” will probably start shooting next August, reports have it.

What happened: “Thor: Love and Thunder” director Taika Waititi told Variety at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts red carpet event that he expects the sequel to begin filming in August.

“We will start filming around August.”

Forest fires: Waititi said he was not sure that the wildfires in Australia would have an impact on filming schedules.

“It’s crazy over there.”

“It’s absolute chaos.”

repulsed: By Collider, “Love and Thunder” was originally scheduled to begin filming in March 2020 in Australia. However, it was pushed back.

Marvel’s phase 4 film “Shangi-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” will also begin in November in Australia, according to Collider.

“It could mean that the projects are running simultaneously or that they have changed production dates according to their different needs (” Shang-Chi “does not arrive until February 2021, so even if it started to run in March 2020 would be a bit hectic but not unmanageable production), ”reports Collider.