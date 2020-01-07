Loading...

“Thor: Love and Thunder” will probably start shooting next August, reports have it.

What happened: “Thor: Love and Thunder” director Taika Waititi told Variety at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts red carpet event that he expects the sequel to begin filming in August.

  • “We will start filming around August.”

Forest fires: Waititi said he was not sure that the wildfires in Australia would have an impact on filming schedules.

  • “It’s crazy over there.”
  • “It’s absolute chaos.”

repulsed: By Collider, “Love and Thunder” was originally scheduled to begin filming in March 2020 in Australia. However, it was pushed back.

  • Marvel’s phase 4 film “Shangi-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” will also begin in November in Australia, according to Collider.
  • “It could mean that the projects are running simultaneously or that they have changed production dates according to their different needs (” Shang-Chi “does not arrive until February 2021, so even if it started to run in March 2020 would be a bit hectic but not unmanageable production), ”reports Collider.
