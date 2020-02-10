Thor actress Natalie Portman protests against unknown directors at Oscars with embroidered names on their cloak

Thor: Love and Thunder actress, Natalie Portman, showed up to the Oscars in a cloak with a number of female director names.

When asked why she embroidered the names on her cloak, she explained to the LA Times reporter Amy Kaufman her thoughts.

Portman said, “I wanted to subtly recognize the women who were not recognized for their incredible work this year.”

Natalie Portman has embroidered her Dior Cape with all the directors who were not nominated for #Oscars. Check out their explanation here. pic.twitter.com/kyyo2wVMZf

– Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) February 10, 2020

She would reaffirm her testimony on Instagram by sharing the video and showing a series of photos of her in her Oscar dress and cape.

She wrote on Instagram: “These remarkable women were not recognized last night for their incredible work: Lulu Wang, Greta Gerwig, Loren Escafaria, Marielle Heller, Mati Diop, Melina Matsoukas, Alma Har’el and Celine Sciamma.”

A smart user on Twitter would put together the names of the directors and the films they made: Lorene Scafaria (director: Hustlers), Lulu Wang (director: The Farewell), Greta Gerwig (Little Women), Mati Diop (director: Atlantics), Marielle Heller (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood) Melina Matsoukas directed Queen & Slim, Alma Har’el for Honey Boy and Celina Sciamma for Portrait of a Lady on Fire. “

If you are wondering!

HUSTLERS – Lorene Scafaria

The farewell – Lulu Wang

LITTLE WOMEN – Greta Gerwig

ATLANTIC – Mati Diop

A nice day in the neighborhood – Marielle Heller

QUEEN & SLIM – Melina Matsoukas

HONEY BOY – Alma Har’el

PORTRAIT OF A LADY BY THE FIRE – Celine Sciamma

– Our Lord – Heiland Phoebe Waller-Brücke (@thephilberg) February 10, 2020

Portman would be criticized for not doing what the dress was preaching.

In a career spanning almost 30 years, she has worked with two female directors. “Be the change you want to see in the world” is clearly not part of their philosophy. Practice what you preach.

– Jason (@JasonCregan) February 10, 2020

Male directors are working on their next projects. Taika Waititi leads Thor: Love and Thunder and Keith Scholey the Dolphin Reef.

And as Jason Cregan emphasized, Portman’s 26-year acting career has only appeared in two films with a female solo director. In 2016 she played in the planetarium, directed by Rebecca Zlotowski and A Tale of Love and Darkness, which she directed. Her first actress at IMDB is Mathilda in Léon: The Professional (1994) by Luc Besson.

Portman played in 2015 in The Heyday of the Insensitive Bastards with three female and six male directors.

She also played in New York in 2008, I Love You. Her part of the film was directed by Mira Nair. Portman was also the director of part of the film.

What do you think of Portman’s dress and the message she wanted to send?