Thor 4: Love and Thunder Release date, plot, trailer, title - when will Taika Waititi's Thor sequel appear?

After the success of his film Thor: Ragnarok, Taika Waititi returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to write and direct the fourth part of the Thor series, Thor: Love and Thunder.

In the film, Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster will take on the role of Lady Thor. It can rightly be said that this special sequel cannot be overlooked by Marvel.

Check out everything we know about Thor 4.

When will Thor: Love and Thunder hit theaters?



Thor 4 will be released on November 5, 2021,

The film is still being planned, but Waititi recently confirmed that it should start shooting in August.

What is Thor 4 called?

Thor 4 is called Thor: love and thunder, The announcement was made at the San Diego Comic-Con in July 2019, along with some other important news. More on that later …

Who is in Thor: love and thunder?

Marvel boss Kevin Feige announced at Comic-Con that Natalie Portman will return to the MCU as Jane Foster. But this time, she claims to become a god of thunder herself if Thor can’t raise his hammer because of obvious unworthiness (a topic that was previously explored in Avengers: Endgame and in a popular comic book run that features the film directly) of).

“She is a Thor,” Waititi told ET. “There’s the other Thor, the original Thor. It’s not called Female Thor. In the comics, it’s Mighty Thor. It comes from this comic run.”

Waititi explained how he persuaded Portman to return to the Thor series and said (via Variety): “I just told her that you are interested in going back to this but doing something really different?” Nobody wants repeat themselves over and over and nobody wants to play the same characters all the time.

#Thor director Taika Waititi explains how he made Natalie Portman return to the MCU # D23 #ThorLoveAndThunder https://t.co/x7MfH5gbUM pic.twitter.com/Sl8GZWeTS0

– Variety (@ Variety) August 24, 2019

“And I think for her it was really what everyone would care if she just came back to repeat that character in a whole new way. Especially in most of these films, if you’re not a superhero … do you really want to keep going? I mean I wouldn’t. I want to come back and change things. “

Batman star Christian Bale is also reportedly on the lookout for a role in the fourth Quel, but there is no news about who he would play.

It has also been confirmed that Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson will return as Thor and Valkyrie.

Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Ragnarok (Marvel, HF)

Jeff Goldblum also indicated a possible comeback of the grand master and told Entertainment Weekly: “I can’t reveal any secrets, not that I definitely know something, but there is a whisper of a thought or an idea that I could be involved. “

In addition, everything is speculation.

It is possible that Mark Ruffalos Hulk can be seen in the film after his main role in Thor: Ragnarok (Ruffalo supposedly has a film on his Marvel contract) or some Guardians of the Galaxy team members who took Thor for the last time into space.

Many of Thor’s other supporting characters – including his friends, Warrior Three, his father Odin (Anthony Hopkins), his mother Frigga (Rene Russo), Heimdall (Idris Elba) and others – have recently been killed in Marvel films. It is less clear whether one of them would show up unless using flashbacks or visions like the Thor films used in the past.

And then there’s Loki’s question …

Will Loki be in the sequel to Thor?

Tom Hiddleston as Loki in Thor: Ragnarok (Marvel, HF)

Obviously, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki died during the events of Avengers: Infinity War – but an earlier version of the God of Mischief from Avengers: Endgame’s time travel from 2012 escaped its own streaming series for Disney +.

THIS Loki is expected to be the previous version that was unlocked in Endgame – but could it also appear in Thor 4? Honestly, we can’t imagine a Thor film without Hiddleston, so we wouldn’t be surprised if Thor found this alternative version of his brother, even if he was stuck in a different time.

And we would not be surprised if the Loki series questioned this possibility. After all, Stranger Things 3 has already proven that streaming dramas go well with post-credits scenes …

What is the story of Thor 4?

Marvel Studios / Disney – HF

The film will adapt a Lady Thor story arc from a recently released Marvel comics series called The Mighty Thor by Jason Aaron.

“This story is unbelievable, full of emotions, love and thunder, and it is the first time to introduce the female Thor,” said Waititi at Comic-Con. “For us, there is only one person who could play this role … Natalie Portman.”

In the comics, the original Thor was considered unworthy to lead his hammer Mjolnir, which paved the way for Jane Foster. However, there is no Mjolnir in the current MCU (it was destroyed in Thor: Ragnarok), so Jane can take on her new powers in a different way …

(Mjolnir returned to Avengers: Endgame with a time delay, but Captain America later brought it back to its right place and time.)