Thompson plays a long game with Primitivo and has trump cards

Glen Boss was a late replacement for James McDonald, who could not make the 54 kg. Boss chose favorite The Candy Man ($ 3.20) and started before the turn.

“My horse has a great rhythm and his breathing was really good,” said Boss. “I knew he would stay and decided to go early to get The Candy Man to carry his 60 kg.

“He was really good and strong and it was a great win.”

Primivito ($ 8.50) scored a 1 Black win against Black On Gold ($ 6), A Man To Match ($ 9) finished third.

Spirit of an opportunity

Melbourne coach Mick Price had only one race in mind with He’ll Haunt Us, and with the goal of opening the Magic Millions Day on the Gold Coast, he and his training partner Michael Kent junior will sit down and plan a course for fall.

He’ll chase us ($ 5.50) stormed down the middle of the route after clumsily taking the curve home to defeat Hulk ($ 7) and Playthefield ($ 51).

“He just didn’t make the curve and took a while to keep his balance on the straight, but once he really found the line like a nice horse,” said Jockey Damien Oliver (picture below).

Credit: AAP

Price had targeted the Magic Millions Plate and believes that He’ll Haunt Us will do a lot more.

“Plan A should win the $ 250,000 maiden. Now we can sit down and set up Plan B with a smile on our face,” Price said. “He is a three year old gelding so he has a lot to do and I don’t think 1400m or mile will be a problem for him.”

In a nutshell for Maher

The hardest thing about trainer Ciaron Maher’s Magic Millions handicap was getting to the assembly yard.

Maher arrived in shorts and low shoes, and an officer at the door told him not to go into the yard.

“It looked a bit sticky before I convinced him that I was a coach,” said Maher.

Credit: AAP

When Maher arrived at the farm, he saw the Queensland-loving mare Etana ($ 3.90) set off for an easy win by Reckless Choice ($ 3.50) and Testashadow ($ 10) make up for last week’s losing streak.

“It was a simple watch,” said Maher. “She really thrives when she comes to Queensland. I hesitate to take her home, she likes it so much.

“It takes a while to get in shape, so I’ll see what else is nearby. She’ll probably have another run, but we’ll do some better races with her in the winter carnival.”

Colt is well received

Beteasy betting house plans to donate $ 190,000 to the Bushfire Relief after promising to donate 10 percent of the top lot at the Magic Millions sale this week.

Ottavio Galletta paid $ 1.9 million for a Deep Impact colt by Honesty Prevails on Thursday, and Beteasy was pleased to meet their promise.

“We are pleased to be able to use our position as a partner of Magic Millions to make a small contribution to this important concern in the industry,” said Andrew Menz, managing director of Beteasy.

“There is no more generous community than the racing industry, and you can always see that the participants support each other and the wider community when people have a hard time.

“We would be happy if the sales record was broken with the money used for such a good cause.

Loading

“The bushfires have been very well received by our employees here in Australia and throughout our group worldwide. We offer our employees the opportunity to make a direct contribution. We have been flooded with the support of our colleagues around the world and here at home the company will be able to keep up with them 100 percent. “

A Magic Millions dinner also raised $ 50,000.

Race author for the Sydney Morning Herald

Most seen in sports

Loading