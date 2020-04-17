Thomas Rhett and his daughters play a song from ‘Frozen’ for the Disney Singalong Special

Thomas Rhett and his daughters, four-year-old Willa Gray and two-year-old Ada James, joined a country star to sing “Want to Build a Snowman” from the Frozen for The Disney Family Singalong Special on Thursday, April 16, which also featured performances by other celebrities, such as Ariana Grande, Beyonce, Christina Aguilera and High School Musical Cast.

Willa and Ada dressed as Princess Elsa and Anna for their performance, and the trio sang from the front porch while throwing confetti around to imitate the snow.

It’s no secret that a country star and his family love Disney. At Halloween last year they dressed as characters from the Little Mermaid, with Rhett dressed as Prince Eric and William as Ariel.

“Did he have to get that kiss on Ariel’s face?” He asked at the time for a Instagram photo. The singer also shared photos of Ada as Flounder and his wife Lauren Akins as Ursula.

Earlier this year, Akins and Rhett welcomed the latest addition to their family, Lennon Love.

“It was such a pleasure to see how this little angel was born,” Rhett said on Instagram. “My wife is incredible throughout her birth?”

He also said that watching Will and Ada first meet a newborn baby “was probably the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen in my entire life!”

“Ada James and Willa Gray will be the best big sisters on the planet,” he added. “The Lord is so good and I am grateful for my beautiful growing family !!” Let us pray for us as we move from man to man’s defense to the zone👍 ”