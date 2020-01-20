Thomas Randolph was sentenced to death. Photo credit: Nevada Department of Corrections

In 2008, Thomas Randolph informed the Las Vegas police that he had come home to find his wife Sharon dead in the hallway. Then he came across an intruder with a black ski mask and shot the man in self-defense.

Months passed as Randolph became a lonely figure, apparently saddened by the loss of his wife; Sharon had been his sixth wife and he had been killed before.

However, the police were disturbed by inconsistencies in Randolph’s story. They also noticed the strong similarities between these two Las Vegas deaths and the death of Randolph’s second wife, Becky Gault, in Utah in 1986. Randolph had been tried on Becky’s murder, but was acquitted after her death was suicidal.

Investigators continued digging and threading Randolph’s story. Finally, they understood the truth, what happened on the night of Sharon’s death turned out to be a devious plan by her husband. Randolph hired the killer Michael James Miller and ordered him to kill his wife. When Sharon was killed, Randolph aimed a gun at Miller.

The police believe that the main motivation was financial greed. Randolph took around $ 500,000 in life insurance on Becky’s death and received another $ 360,000 payout on Sharon’s death.

The death of a third woman is also suspected. Francis Gaskin died in a hospital bed after heart surgery. Her daughter claims that Randolph would not allow her to see her mother in the hospital and that he was the last one to see her alive.

An autopsy was never performed, Randolph had the body cremated within 24 hours and again he walked away with a large life insurance payment.

Randolph was ultimately found guilty of the murder of Michael Miller and the conspiracy to murder Sharon Causse. He was sentenced to death.

The hero who wasn’t

It was 8:47 p.m. on the evening of May 8, 2008 when the Las Vegas Metro Police received an emergency call from a local resident. The panicked man, 53-year-old Tom Randolph, said he and his wife Sharon had been robbed in their home. Tom said his wife had been shot and he used deadly violence to respond to the intruder. When the police arrived, they found Sharon’s attacker dead in their garage. Sharon had also been killed during the furious shooting. Investigators believed that the tragedy was an open and closed case. Tom had rightly killed the man who shot his wife. But as they delved deeper into the unusual murder, they quickly realized that nothing about the case was as it seemed. Would the brutal shootout reveal the secrets of several past murders? “The hero who was not” celebrates its premiere at Investigation Discovery this Sunday evening at 10 p.m. / 9 p.m.

