Thomas: Ontario's educational assistants deserve good rewards, support

In an editorial article on January 18, the Ottawa Citizen said that teaching assistants (EAs) are “saints,” and I totally agree. With tireless passion and professionalism, they struggle every day against challenges to make our classrooms as safe, stable and successful as possible.

But while the editors of Citizen do not take the next logical step, I do: Prime Minister Doug Ford and his cabinet ministers are guilty of the disruptions that parents, students and communities face. And it didn’t have to be that way.

And it is all because of this government’s crackdown and battered Bill 124, which limits the wage increases in the public sector to one percent, which makes front-line employees in the public sector, the majority of whom are women, their constitutional right to collective bargaining denied.

Interestingly enough, at the same time the prime minister is talking about an ‘on fire economy’, he calls on old mother Hubbard when it comes to supporting employees who earn around $ 40,000 a year.

His 1% -redict means about $ 1 more per day for the people who provide care and supervision for the children of Ontario in a classroom. Ford pays more than $ 60 a day to parents of these children so that he can take in the teachers. It does not make much sense, unless the payment is of course a bribe to destroy the unions.

EA – like hundreds of thousands of other employees in the public sector in the province – are already terribly underpaid for the crucial support they offer. In addition to the injustices of Bill 124, the facts are that the vast majority of EAs are women and face an alarming increase in violence and abuse.

Imposing wage cuts against inflation is not just an insult to them, it is an insult to every parent and person in the province. It is a clear message from the government that it attaches more value to the rich people who benefit from tax cuts than to investments in a safe and stable learning environment for teaching staff and children.

Like the teachers in other trade unions, the teaching assistants and other teaching staff in our trade union are at the table in good faith and try hard to negotiate the tools they need to do their best work, including appropriate wages and reasonable classes.

But Bill 124 bumps them. It is not correct. It’s not fair. And it’s not going to do anything to improve our school system.

For this, the government must start investing. And not only at our schools.

Ask yourself the following question: why are EAs confronted with increasing attacks and violence from the children they are trying to help?

That is because tens of thousands of children on the waiting list languish for mental health, development aid and autism treatment. They have to go somewhere while they wait, and that’s in our classrooms.

EAs are trained to help children who need extra support, and that is exactly what they want to do. But as the classes grow, there are just too many children with too many needs. They get frustrated and lash out. EAs are hit the hardest.

So the EAs and other teaching staff go to the table and demand better. Better classes. Better training and safety equipment. And yes, pay better.

And how do Ford and his cabinet ministers respond? Such as trained seals that repeat their talks. The truth is, they should say, “Sorry, our tax cuts for the rich and our company friends means we just can’t afford it.”

Ultimately, our educational assistants will be there for our children because they are truly saints. Can the prime minister say the same?

Warren (Smokey) Thomas is President, Ontario Public Service Employees Union.

