THOMAS Markle revealed that he hopes baby Archie will get HIS nose so that Prince Harry and Meghan “must always look at him”.

The 75-year-old has not spoken to his daughter since she married in the royal family – opening his devastation he was not there to walk her down the aisle.

Thomas Markle revealed how he had not spoken to his daughter for more than a year – but wants his grandson Archie to have his nose. Credit: Channel 5

Thomas has never met his grandson Archie

The former Hollywood light director has not even met his grandson Archie, who was born last May last year.

But the grandfather said he wanted Meghan, 38, to still think of him despite their alienation – and revealed that he hopes the eight-month-old Archie will help her remind him of him.

He said, “I hope he has my nose, because every time they look at Archie, they see me.”

The American-born retiree opened last night in a telling Channel 5 documentary – Thomas Markle: My Story, in which he said he missed his daughter but was afraid “of them, I don’t exist”.

Thomas said: “Harry is part of my family – we have to talk.

“Meghan was my most important relationship and my pride and joy.

“I miss Meghan. I miss who she was. I don’t know if she is now. That’s the problem.”

In the doc Thomas reveals never before seen home film images with Meghan of 11 and 16 years old.

The video clips were filmed in a period in which the Duchess of Sussex lived with her father – a period that Thomas calls “my happiest years”.

The bombshell documentary came when Meghan and Harry announced they would resign as royals – repay the £ 2.4 million in renovations to their Frogmore Cottage and move part-time to Canada.

“THEY WILL PROTECT ME”

Thomas said the last time he had talked to Harry was on his hospital bed after he had had a heart attack days before the royal wedding.

He claims to have told the prince: “It’s a shame I didn’t die because you both could pretend you were sad and then I hung up.

“I have not heard or spoken from them since.”

The retired twice married criticized the couple for not supporting him in the run-up to their high-profile marriage.

He said: “Meghan and Harry said” we will protect you against this “.

“But their protection was to tell me” don’t talk to anyone “.

Thomas said he was left ‘jealously’ that it was Prince Charles who walked Meghan down the aisle.

Thomas, who had recently undergone surgery after a heart attack, instead watched the ceremony on TV from a safe home while hiding from photographers.

He said, “My daughter looked beautiful. I wish I could have been there with her. I was certainly grateful that Charles was there.”

Thomas added: “I admit that I cried a little about that. Until today I cannot forget that moment, she was beautiful. It was a beautiful wedding.”

Meghan and Harry are now in Canada with baby Archie, expected to stay there after the Queen allowed them to give up their royal duties.

And Meghan told good friends that quitting Harry’s royal role is “the best thing that could ever happen to him,” it was claimed.

A source said, “She said that just like her, his mind was crushed and she just could no longer bear to see him suffer.”

Prince Harry poses with his son ArchieCredit: SUSSEX ROYALS

Prince Charles walked Meghan down the aisle at the royal wedding – while Thomas was watching TV in Mexico Credit: AP: Associated Press

Thomas, pictured with Meghan and her mother Doria, hurled the lack of support he received in the run-up to the royal wedding Credit: Channel 5

Meghan lived with her father from 11 to 16 years old Credit: Channel 5

Thomas called Meg’s teenage years the happiest of his life Credit: Channel 5

Thomas Markle fears that he will never see his daughter again. Credit: James Breeden – The Sun

Thomas and Doria were coupled in 1979, but were friendly divorced when Meghan was six

Thomas spoke about his dramatic fallout with his daughter in a new TV documentary Credit: James Breeden – The Sun

It was Thomas’ career in the television industry that inspired Meghan to become an actress

Meghan had talked about her father on social media in the past

Tensions rose when Thomas staged photos with the paparazzi to “improve his image.” Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share a new photo of Archie on their highlight role in 2019