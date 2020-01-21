Thomas Markle responded to the royal resignation and is predictable of provocation

Here’s everything you need to know…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made headlines this month as they announced plans to resign from their role as “senior” members of the royal family, in hopes of becoming financially independent.

“After many months of internal reflection and discussion, we have chosen to make a transition this year by starting to carve out a new progressive role for this institution,” said the press release. “We intend to step back as” senior “members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen.”

The statement continued: “It is with your encouragement, especially in recent years, that we feel ready to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the UK and North America, continuing to honor our duty to the Queen, the Commonwealth and our sponsorships. “

It was then announced over the weekend that the couple would lose their royal titles and reimburse the millions spent on renovations to Frogmore Cottage.

While the royal couple no doubt expected their resignation to rustle with a few feathers, nothing could have prepared them for the intense reaction they had to face.

Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland reportedly announced earlier this week that Meghan is “strong” and “will always be fine.”

It was the reaction of his father, Thomas Markle, that caused the most news.

Speaking in detail on Channel 5 from what is nicknamed “Megxit”, Thomas announced: “I am Archie’s grandfather. My name is Thomas Markle. This is my story.’

“As Meghan and Harry separate from the Royals … it’s disappointing because she actually has every girl’s dream,” he recalls in Channel 5 documentary Thomas Markle: My Story. “Every girl wants to be a princess and she got it and now she throws it away. Looks like she throws it away for money. “

He went on to say, “When they got married, they took on an obligation, and the obligation is to be part of the Royals and to represent the Royals. And it would be stupid for them not to do it.

“It is one of the largest long-lived institutions of all time. They destroy it, they disparage it. “

Meghan and Thomas have not spoken since before the wedding, Thomas recounting the documentary: “ I don’t see her contacting me, especially now, and in light of what I’m saying now, she probably won’t or Harry elsewhere.

Thomas Markle: My Story will be broadcast Wednesday evening at 9 p.m.