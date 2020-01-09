Loading...

Meghan Markle’s estranged father said he was “disappointed” by his daughter’s decision to retire from the British royal family along with her husband, Prince Harry.

Thomas Markle, a retired lighting director, said to Us Weekly in a statement: “I’m just saying I’m disappointed.”

In a shocking statement released on Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said they would “step down as senior members of the royal family”.

The couple added in the statement that they plan to divide their time between North America and the UK while continuing to “comply with our duty to the Queen, the Commonwealth and our patronage”.

In his statement to Us Weekly, Thomas Markle did not explain why he was “disappointed” by his daughter, but has repeatedly brought the drama to the point when Meghan got used to life as a duchess.

Before the couple’s wedding in 2018, Thomas Markle was caught trying on suits for the wedding with a British paparazzi. In the end, he did not attend the celebration.

After Meghan gave birth to her son Archie, Thomas said he wanted to visit his grandchild – but was frozen by the royal staff.

“Of course I’m disappointed not to see Archie. I was hoping to become a mother who would soften Meghan and reach her,” said Thomas in an interview with the mail on Sunday.

“Until recently there was no problem between Meghan and me. I was silent because Meghan was pregnant with Archie, but I am speaking now because she and her PR people continue to ban me from her life, ”he added.