Thomas Markle could be called to testify against Meghan in a legal battle

The Duchess of Sussex’s distant father, Thomas Markle, may be called to testify against her in her legal battle against the Mail on Sunday, High Court documents have revealed.

Meghan is suing the newspaper and its parent company Associated Newspapers after accusing it of illegally publishing a private letter she wrote to Mr. Markle in preparation for her marriage to Prince Harry.

Thomas Markle’s evidence will be part of the Mail on Sunday’s defense against Meghan’s allegation of privacy, copyright and data protection violations, according to High Court documents. This means that if the case were to be tried, the father and daughter could be called to testify against each other.

The legal documents included that Mr. Markle “had an important right to tell his version of what had happened between him and his daughter, including the contents of the letter.”

The Mail on Sunday refutes the allegations made by the legal team of Meghan and should maintain that it was justified to print extracts from the letter because of the “ enormous and legitimate ” public interest in “ relations personal ” of members of the royal family. family.

High Court documents also suggest that the newspaper will claim that Meghan and other members of the royal family “rely on publicity for themselves and their lives to maintain the privileged positions they occupy.”

The news comes barely 24 hours after the Queen had publicly given her blessing to Harry and Meghan to retire as members of the royal family and start a “new life” as an “independent” family.

Buckingham Palace also confirmed that the Sussexes would begin a “transition period” during which they would split their time between the United Kingdom and Canada, where Meghan is currently staying with their son Archie.