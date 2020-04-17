Thomas Frake was crowned the winner of MasterChef 2020

MasterChef 2020 came to an exciting conclusion tonight when Thomas Frake was crowned champion.

In eight weeks, he won another 59 competitors to win the title.

But after the last meeting, John Torode and Gregg Wallace decided that Thomas should become the champion.

Speaking of his amazing victory, Thomas said: “Honestly, this is a dream come true. It’s been a huge and best thing I’ve ever done in my life. I don’t see that I don’t work in food all my life because it just makes me happy when I see other people happy with it.

“It has definitely lit a fire for me to share my passion for food with other people. I’ve enjoyed it so much. The whole process is completely life-changing. I have gone through the whole MasterChef journey and would not have changed anything from the world. “

John and Gregg said that his crown was packed with his style and work ethic.

MasterChef: Third final John and Gregg

Gregg commented: “Thomas has a definite style. He takes the ordinary and makes it extraordinary. I really admire Thomas. He wants to take all the foods he grew up with and make them better. He has delighted me throughout the race and I think his three courses today were just exceptional. They had his heart and soul in every snare. “

In the finals, Thomas continued his style – taking the famous dish and giving it its own twist.

Finally, he made a Monkfish Scamp cheese branch, a Taurus cheek and a delicious salted caramel mash tart.

In the final, Thomas overtook digital security manager David Rickett and technology consultant Sandy Tang.

MasterChef will return to BBC One in 2021. If you want to see more, check out our TV schedule.