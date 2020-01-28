Thomas Deng leaves Melbourne Victory and moves to J-League giant Urawa Red Diamonds

“It was something that didn’t bother me at all. We both knew that it was a great opportunity for me and an opportunity to advance my career,” said Deng.

Thomas Deng working for Victory.Credit: Getty Images

“I have not let it affect me and I am happy to join such a big club after we have also achieved the goal of qualifying for the Olympics.”

The 22-year-old, who has been with Victory since 2015, only returned home on Monday, but is packing his bags and will leave Melbourne on Friday to meet his new teammates.

Victory striker Andrew Nabbout had a short stay at Urawa and was a useful source of information about the club, Deng says.

Loading

“He told me a lot about how big they are. This is not a development boost for me, so I see myself as a first team player and look forward to entering the next phase of my career.”

Deng was grateful for the role Victory has played in his career so far. At the end of this season, he was no longer employed and Urawa paid an undisclosed sum to use his services.

“The club has given me so much over the course of the trip, and however difficult it is to say goodbye, I think it’s a great reflection of Victory’s professionalism and investment in their players,” he said.

“It was a difficult decision, but for my professional career, the chance to play in the J1 League is one that I couldn’t miss.”

Loading

Victory Football Operations Manager Paul Trimboli added: “We understand that this is a wonderful opportunity for Tommy’s career and we wish him all the best.

“We saw Tommy grow on and off the field. He is a very loved member of the locker room and the larger Victory family.

“With only a few days left for the transfer, we’re working hard to find a suitable replacement to fill the space available in our squad.”

* Melbourne City has extended teenager Stefan Colakovski’s contract by two more seasons. The young striker is now on the senior list.

Colakovski was added to the scholarship list last November after debuting against Wellington in the fourth round. The Melbourne City Academy product will now be in the club by the end of the 2021/22 season.

Michael Petrillo, director of Melbourne City FC, said: “Stefan has been strengthened in the past twelve months and has used the opportunity for the senior team to establish himself as one of the exciting young prospects in the club.”

Michael Lynch is the chief soccer reporter for The Age and also reports on motorsport and horse racing

Most seen in sports

Loading