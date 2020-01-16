This Zimmer Quicksilver is as close as possible to a new

If you came across this story, it is for one of two reasons: either we piqued your curiosity because you have never heard of a Zimmer Quicksilver, or you have and wish to consult this example. Who knows, it may be the one that will be parked in your garage.

In any case, the car put up for auction at RMSothebys in Arizona from January 16 to 17, for an estimated amount of $ 40,000 to $ 50,000, is part of a very limited production which included about 170 copies. It is based on the Pontiac Fiero with central engine and was manufactured by Zimmer between 1984 and 1988, a small company which wanted to take advantage of the nostalgic reducers of the time, for which the classic cars were the bomb.

You may think it has undergone a restoration, but you are wrong, because the reason behind the new appearance of the showroom is that it was hardly trained by its first and only owner. He has only 464 miles (746 km) on the odometer and no visible chips or dents. Even the chrome exterior elements are as beautiful as 34 years ago, when finished, as are the retro style wheels, Pirelli rubber footwear and the engine compartment.

The interior sports a very red 1970s look with only a few black elements and wooden sconces. The leather wrapped around the seats, dashboard, center console and door has also been properly maintained.

Zimmer was short lived, because after a decade in the field and a record 175 employees, they filed for bankruptcy in 1988. Their legacy, however, remains fairly solid, because apart from the mid-engine Quicksilver, they have also built other cars, such as the neoclassical flagship called the Golden Spirit which came out in more than 1,500 copies.

