This year's Super Bowl could be the most expensive ever

By Allen Kim, CNN

(CNN) – The Super Bowl Matchup will be played against the San Francisco 49ers at the Super Bowl LIV with the Kansas City Chiefs, and this highly anticipated game has driven up ticket prices.

On the SeatGeek online ticket platform, the average resale price is currently $ 6,232. The average price of tickets sold in the last 24 hours was even higher at $ 6,785.

Demand for this year’s Super Bowl, which takes place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, February 2, is higher than ever and is the most expensive Super Bowl ever.

The cheapest ticket currently on SeatGeek costs $ 5,727, while the most expensive ticket costs $ 70,153. And if you want to travel with a large group, a suite for 18 people, according to TicketIQ, will bring you around $ 439,000.

Compared to previous Super Bowls, the average ticket price is almost $ 1,000 above the second most expensive game, the Super Bowl LII. During this game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles, the average resale price was $ 5,373. Tickets for the Super Bowl LIII between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots were the third most expensive at $ 4,657.

