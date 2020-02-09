This year, the Oscars can make history in a variety of ways

By Brian Lowry, CNN

(CNN) – The 92nd Academy Awards have the potential to make history on multiple fronts, depending on how the best picture race turns out on a night when the acting honors appear to be fairly predetermined.

In terms of the premiere, a Netflix film (“The Irishman” or “Marriage Story”) or a foreign language film (“Parasite” in South Korea) might be the best picture.

“Joker” starring Joaquin Phoenix as the Batman villain could also be the first comic-based film to start the evening with more nominations than any other film. And Quentin Tarantino – a two-time screenwriting champion – could have his first film awarded if the voters of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences selected a film in their world entitled “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”.

A little bit darker, director Sam Mendes could set a record for the longest time between Oscars in this category two decades after his debut if he won for the First World War film “1917”, which is generally considered the leader in the feature film “American Beauty”.

The excitement about the best picture race remains at the heart of this year’s event, based on the consistency of the acting honors given to the film industry ahead of the biggest night.

The awards also revived the debate about inclusion and diversity within the academy that launched the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite five years ago. Despite the Academy’s efforts to address the problem, only one person of color – actress Cynthia Erivo, for the Harriet Tubman biography “Harriet” – is among the 20 nominees for the best and supportive actress.

Oscars ratings are being watched closely, while major ceremonies, including the Golden Globes, which started this season’s season at reduced prices in early January, and the Grammys generally declined two weeks ago.

The ceremony again decided to waive a designated host after this approach was applied in 2019. Although this was a novelty, it will be interesting to see if it arouses similar curiosity the second time.

The prizes will be broadcast live on TV at 8 p.m. EST on ABC 57, with the show on the red carpet from 6.30 p.m.

