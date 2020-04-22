This woman is selling pen masks and people are going nuts

People who want to share their sense of humor during the coronavirus pandemic can now do so with a facial penis mask. The trend started when Salt Lake City mom Mindy Vincent posted her funny mask on Facebook.

The mask pattern has feathers all over it, to remind people when they are too close. Mindy’s mask was a hit now selling them and donating the entire proceeds to charity.

The mother wears a penis mask during the coronavirus pandemic

“When someone tells me that my mask is in pain, I will tell them that this is how I determine that they are very close, kindly answer the f – – k,” Mindy wrote about her mask.

Health officials have advised people to wear face coverings in public and practice social distance six feet away. Mindy’s mask kills two birds with one stone, while protecting herself and others, while reminding people to stop.

Mindy’s post was so popular that she now sells the masks online. “It was never my intention to sell masks,” he told the New York Post. But his “genius son” gave him the idea of ​​raising money for his own non-profit.

The penis mask in the project is raising money for charity

Mindy’s face mask initiative is called Project Penis Mask. You can buy a “Cockblock crown mask” for $ 20 in one of several patterns, including one with vaginas. They are available on the website for the Utah Damage Reduction Coalition.

That’s Mindy’s nonprofit syringe exchange, which aims to reduce the “health and social harm associated with substance use.” According to the New York Post, as of April 16, the project had sold 5,400 face masks and raised $ 56,000. Mindy apparently has enough fabric to make 19,000 masks. The first batch runs out in an hour.

“A lot of people just don’t have a great sense of humor these days,” Mindy said in an Instagram video after the mask went viral. “And I just love that there are at least 150,000 people in the world who would also be willing to wear face hair in public.”

