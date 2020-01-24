This winter running gear is so good that you forget you are running

Running is difficult. Winter is cold. When you put the two together, it can feel like a hodgepodge of the seventh circle of (frozen) hell. I’m right?

But every runner will also tell you: you just have to overcome your hump. Sometimes the hump records the first mile; Another time it comes out the door when the sky is throwing up snow and the temperatures are below freezing. No matter what obstacle it is, with the RIGHT gear this hump is much easier to get behind.

What is the right gear? I thought you would never ask Below I’ve listed some of my favorite winter running gear. Browse the list, find out what you like, and tell me what to include in the comments (yes, I said it).

A Wool JacketSmartwool Smartloft X-60 Hoodie Men, $ 250 | Women, $ 200 Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

I live in the Colorado Rockies, where there were two temperatures this winter: freezing and below freezing. Fortunately, the Smartloft X-60 helped me to master the coolest runs. The secret is the insulation made from 50% recycled wool, which is both packable and breathable. Bonus: The smell doesn’t stay, so I don’t stink as often as usual. Wind-resistant inserts round off the garment, which quickly rises to the top of my work pile for adventures at dawn.

A good BaselayerLe Bent 200 Lightweight Crew Men | Women, $ 85 Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

A baselayer is a must when winter is on. And here is the reason: This layer close to the skin wicks sweat away from the skin and thus prevents the body temperature from becoming too low. Personally, I sweat like a pig on a good day, so high-quality underwear is the key to my survival. Enter Le Bent. This lightweight crew top is a blend of bamboo and wool that wicks away sweat while feeling ultra soft against the skin. Truth: I’m wearing it right now. This shirt is so soft that I routinely wear it as an everyday shirt, not just for running. How’s that for a selling point?

Soft running pants

These fools are routinely hailed as the best winter tights, and for good reason. The soft, brushed fabric feels pleasant on the skin, but also keeps the legs warm when the temperatures drop. If necessary, car keys and gels are stowed in a back pocket, and a cord is pulled over your stomach so that you don’t lose your drawers in no time. Yes, they are pants – but they are warm pants.

Warm gloves

My hands are colder than the ice in my freezer. So when I tell you that the gloves work, they work too. The Venta Mitten with its Gore-Tex Infinium offers light weather protection and yet breathes so well that you won’t encounter smooth palms. Sensors on the thumbs even allow you to use your phone when you want, but one tip: leave the phone at home. Nobody has to speak to you while you are driving.

Spikes for running on ice

Depending on where you live, ice cream in winter can be a deal breaker. I mean, whose time is it to fall on her face? Not me. Many runners bite spikes into their shoes, but I personally prefer Kahtoola’s nanospikes. The ten carbide tips per foot bite in icy and frozen terrain, so you don’t have to worry about your stand. In addition, the elastomer strap adapts easily to your foot, without hot spots and friction points. Basically, the nanospikes take the guesswork out of your run. Then why wouldn’t you try?

