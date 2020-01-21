Justina Pelletier held her mother’s hand and watched lawyers give two different versions of her teenage years during her family’s opening speech against Boston Children’s Hospital.

The 21-year-old Pelletier and her parents said that their care team at Boston Children’s committed misconduct and violated their civil rights when she was detained and sent to a psychiatric ward.

There are a few things that both her legal department and the defense agreed on during Tuesday’s Suffolk Superior Court session.

Pelletier has had significant health problems since birth.

“She was premature,” said John Martin, a lawyer who represents Pelletier and her family, Pelletier’s childhood. “Shortly after she was born, she had a stroke. Unlike a more normal child, their development was more of a step forward, two steps back. “

As he grew older, it became increasingly difficult for Pelletier to go to school regularly, do figure skating or even go to the bathroom during childhood. She had excruciating abdominal pain and headache, both sides agreed.

Also undisputed: During childhood, the doctors at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, Tufts Medical Center and Boston Children’s Hospital believed that psychiatric care would relieve pain and disability. A doctor at Tufts Medical Center also gave her a clinical but genetically unconfirmed diagnosis of mitochondrial disease, a genetic disorder that affects cell energy production.

After the timeline shifted to 2013 and Pelletier to Boston Children’s, the versions of the events diverged.

Martin accused doctors at Boston Children’s Hospital to ignore the diagnosis and treatment of Tufts mitochondrial disease. He said the Boston pediatricians had wrongly filed a child abuse lawsuit against parents who denounced Munchausen syndrome as a form of medical neglect, in which caretakers invented a childhood illness or subjected the child to excessive medical care, though the doctors who looked after Pelletier did not have the specialist knowledge to make this claim.

Martin also claimed that doctors would take Pelletier away from her family if they did not agree to a new treatment plan that would prevent parents from treating their daughter. Later, when Pelletier was taken into custody and sent to a locked psychiatric ward at Boston Children, her family received “just one hour of visit and 20 minutes of phone calls” a week, the lawyer said.

The family lawyer said it was a violation of their civil rights and that Pelletier had some form of PTSD in the psychiatric ward.

“This child was never afraid of doctors or hospitals and is now afraid of being taken away,” said Martin. “She is afraid of the night. This will stay with her for the rest of her life. “

The doctors and Boston Children’s deny any wrongdoing and deny that they have ever threatened, intimidated or forced Pelletier or her family. Instead, defender Ellen Epstein Cohen painted a picture of doctors in Boston Children who looked intensely at Pelletier’s medical history and found that medical practitioners had recommended psychiatric care all their life – but Pelletier’s father was “very resistant” to this idea.

According to Cohen, all of Pelletier’s doctors noticed that she would behave differently if her parents were present.

“When her mother was there, she slumped more. When her family wasn’t there, she was more interactive. Communicative. This was in Tufts, Connecticut Children’s Medical Center and Boston Children’s Hospital, ”said Cohen.

Throughout the series of medical tests, no doctor could reliably find an identifiable physical reason for Pelletier’s health, Cohen said. Dr. Jurriaan Peters, neurologist at the Boston Children’s Hospital, asked himself: “Was it Munchausen?” Said Cohen.

According to Cohen, Peters and the care team have assumed their responsibility to report potential child abuse.

“They did what the law asked them to do. The child was in danger of being neglected medically. And the department for children and families got involved, ”said Cohen. “The judge made the necessary and difficult decision to keep custody at DCF.”

Pelletier was in a locked psychiatric ward at Boston Children’s for 10 months. In June 2014, a judge granted her parents custody of Pelletier.

Pelletier’s lawyers said she was feeling better now, but she was still in pain and was being treated by a Connecticut specialist for a mitochondrial disorder.