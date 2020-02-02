This week’s top stories: iOS 14 rumors, Apple’s record first quarter result, wireless charging mat, more

In this week’s top stories: Ming-Chi Kuo describes what Apple expects in 2020. AAPL reports record results, the new emoji that will appear later this year, rumors about iOS 14 and more. Read on to get all the important news this week.

A new Ming-Chi Kuo report on Wednesday detailed what to expect from Apple in the first half of 2020. Kuo confirms that we should expect the iPhone SE 2, new iPad Pros and MacBooks with scissor switch buttons. Above all, Kuo expects Apple to have a smaller wireless charging mat, ultra-broadband object tracker and high-end Bluetooth headphones.

Kuo’s report leaves much to be desired. It does not go into the specifications of the new “smaller loading mat”, nor does it give an indication of what smaller means. Read the full report here.

Apple is expected to launch iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 at WWDC in June. Before this release, there was a new rumor this week that this year’s iOS release will support all devices that iOS 13 also supported last year, including the iPhone SE and iPhone 6s. However, it is rumored that iPadOS 14 no longer supports the iPad mini 4 originally launched in September 2015 and the iPad Air 2 launched in October 2014.

This week was also Apple’s earnings week, when the company released its first quarter 2020 business figures covering the lucrative Christmas business season. Apple announced sales of $ 91.8 billion and a profit of $ 22.2 billion. This is an all-time record for net income and sales compared to $ 84.3 billion and $ 20 billion in the year-ago quarter.

This is how the income is broken down by categories:

$ 55.96 billion: iPhone

$ 12.72 billion: services

$ 7.16 billion: Mac

$ 10.01 billion: wearables, home, and accessories

$ 5.98 billion: iPad

Read more in our full report on Apple’s earnings release.

Apple released iOS 13.3.1, iPadOS 13.3.1, tvOS 13.3.1, macOS Catalina 10.15.3 and watchOS 6.1.2 to the public on Tuesday. The updates include bug fixes and performance improvements for Screen Time, the iPhone 11 and the Mail app.

Last but not least, Apple officially confirmed this week that the launch of its revised and remodeled Apple Maps service in the United States has been completed. Next up is Europe on the Apple list, and it is said that redesign there will begin later this year.

You can find this and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

This week’s top videos

