This week’s top stories: iOS 13.4 changes, CarKey, new Apple TV rumors, more

In this week’s top stories: Apple launches beta tests for iOS 13.4, rumors about the size of the iPhone 12, a new CarKey API for iPhone and Apple Watch, and much more. Read on to get all the important news this week.

Apple News is revised less than a year after the launch of Apple News +. Liz Schimel, executive director of Apple News, resigned less than a year after the launch of Apple News +. Schimel was responsible for monitoring publisher and advertiser relationships while at Apple News.

Apple also released its latest round of developer betas this week: macOS Catalina 10.15.4, iOS 13.4. iPadOS 13.4, watchOS 6.2 and tvOS 13.4.

One of the biggest changes in these updates is that developers can now sell MacOS and iOS versions of their apps as a single purchase. This means that a developer can list an iPad app in the App Store and a Mac version in the Mac App Store. If the customer buys one of the two versions, it is automatically activated for all platforms.

The updates also offer support for sharing iCloud Drive folders, time limits for on-screen communication on Mac, improvements to the TV app, and more. Read our full summary of all changes here.

Under the hood, 9to5Mac discovered that iOS 13.4 contains references to a “CarKey” API, which can be used to unlock, lock and start a car using the iPhone and the Apple Watch. Users can use CarKey in NFC-compatible vehicles because they only need to hold the device near the vehicle to use it as a key.

Last but not least, there is also evidence of a new Apple TV. Details here remain unknown, but code findings suggest that at least the A12 or A13 processor and the 4K resolution are available.

