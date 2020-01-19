In this week’s featured articles: Apple firmly resists the FBI, new evidence from the MacBook Pro, what to expect from Apple in 2020, and more. Read on for all the most important news from this week.

Apple continues to resist requests for help from the FBI to unlock two iPhones. It turns out that the FBI could easily unlock iPhones using third-party tools, but instead, it engages in a public battle with Apple. Apple has pointed out that it is helping the FBI as much as possible, but that it does not believe in creating an iOS backdoor even if it is “only for the good.”

Elsewhere, 9to5Mac discovered evidence in the latest beta version of macOS 10.15.3 that suggests that Apple is working on a “Pro Mode” feature to increase performance on portable Macs. The strings we found explain that “apps can run faster, but battery life may decrease and fan noise may increase” when Pro mode is activated.

Speaking of the Mac, new regulatory filings this week hinted that a new MacBook Pro with the magic keyboard might be on its way. A new dossier for an upcoming MacBook has appeared in the European Economic Commissions database, which follows reports that the Magic Keyboard will arrive in the rest of the MacBook lineup sometime in 2020.

According to a new report by reliable analyst at Apple Ming Chi-Kuo, the four Apple iPhones with 5G capabilities in 2020 will support both 5G sub-6Ghz technology and 5G millimeter wave. Kuo says development of the 5G iPhones is going according to plan, with delivery times on track for the third or fourth quarter of this year.

Last but not least, Apple made another artificial intelligence acquisition this week. The company acquired Xnor.ai, a Seattle-based startup that focuses on low-powered artificial intelligence technology. Apple has reportedly paid somewhere in the $ 200 million range for Xnor.ai, and the team has already started moving into Apple’s existing offices in Seattle.

These and the rest of the main stories from this week below.

Sponsored by Longvadon: Get 15% off Apple Watch premium leather Longvadon straps with code 9TO5MAC15. Enter the Apple Watch Series 5 gift here.

