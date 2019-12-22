This week's best stories: Apple Music six-month promo, Mac Pro details, iOS 13.3.1, more

Loading...

In this week's best stories: More Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR details, six months free Apple Music promotion, iOS 13.3.1 beta testing, and more. Read on for all the biggest news this week.

Ecobee HomeKit thermostat

Apple announced this week that it is working with Amazon, Google and the Zigbee Alliance on an open standard for smart home technology. The purpose of this open standard is to create a platform that offers consumers more options when it comes to switching between things like Siri and Alexa. In addition, companies hope to make it easier for accessory manufacturers to support the various platforms.

Elsewhere, Apple has worked out the next Apple Watch Activity Challenge for 2020. With the title & # 39; Ring in the New Year & # 39 ;, you have to close these three Activity rings seven days in a row. If you do that, you will receive a special price in the Activity app, as well as unique stickers for Messages and FaceTime. The challenge is set to go live from January 1 to January 31.

In anticipation of CES next month, this week LG unveiled its new line-up of monitors for 2020. The 2020 line-up includes a new UltraWide display with Thunderbolt 3, new UltraGear gaming monitors and the UltraFine Ergo display. For Mac users, the most important option is a new 38-inch Curved UltraWide monitor with a 3840 x 1600 resolution. Read all the details here.

On Tuesday, iFixit published its full version of the new Mac Pro, and for the first time in years, an Apple product was praised for its recoverability and upgradeability. iFixit gave the Mac Pro a 9/10 for recoverability and praises the modularity of Apple's design and documentation.

By the end of this year, Apple is offering an extensive free trial version of Apple Music that lasts for six months for certain customers. Even current Apple Music subscribers can participate for free for up to 3 months. Discover all the details here.

Last but not least, this week started the beta testing process of macOS Catalina 10.15.3, iOS 13.3.1, iPadOS 13.3.1, watchOS 6.1.2 and tvOS 13.3.1. These updates target bug fixes and performance improvements and are now available to developers and public beta testers.

This and the rest of this week's best stories below.

