This week’s American unrest, seen through the eyes of the allies

President Donald J. Trump takes part in a bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Winfield House in London. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

February 6, 2020 12:45 PM

By The Associated Press

It has been a week for American politics: a confused start to the primary presidential season of 2020, a State of Union speech with partiality on the entire display and a conclusion for the most controversial chapter of them all – the third accusation trial ever.

Article continues below …

To view all this from afar are allies, enemies and those who have looked to the United States for stability. Here, from AP correspondents in four regions, a number of important US allies are reviewing the US elections in 2020 and the confused months that precede them – in the hope that Donald Trump’s republican presidency will continue for a second term or that a democrat will return to the White House.

___

FRANCE

It is safe to say that many in France watch the American elections through their own prism – four years in which one of the oldest international alliances in the world has been thrown around.

“Since President Trump’s arrival, we have felt quite a distance with dear America,” said Jacques Mistral, a French former prime minister and economics advisor and former financial affairs advisor at the French embassy in Washington. “He has alienated everyone.”

Famous muscular handshake with white knuckles between Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron have served as metaphors for a difficult, turbulent relationship. There are major differences on issues that are dear to Macron – in particular the fight against climate change and trying to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons. The experience of losing the White House’s ear on such important issues is somewhat modest for France, showing how little it can be done on the international stage if Washington is against it.

“If the United States leaves all their weight behind to do nothing, there is no chance that that thing will happen,” Mistral said.

Although France has had famous disputes with Washington in the past, notably saying ‘not’ to the US-led war that brought down Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein, Paris felt that Washington was reliable and predictable. No longer.

“Uncertainty,” said Mistral, “is now permanent.”

American elections are always closely monitored in France, partly because of the weight that Washington has in the world, but also because of the huge campaign spending and election procedures that have no equivalent in French politics.

This time the election can be viewed even closer.

“Of course it concerns us,” said Mistral. “The world is getting worse because of the United States now.”

– John Leicester in Paris

___

BRITAIN

Great Britain knows something about extreme polarization. Since the 2016 referendum in which the country voted to leave the European Union, the political discourse in this island nation has been divided by division.

Now some are wondering here: can America still claim to be the beacon of democracy and fair play around the world? Or did progressive tribalism cancel out the country’s long-term claim to the title?

“People in Britain are wondering if America really stands for the values ​​of liberal democracy,” says Jeffrey William Howard, associate professor of politics at University College London. “Can it be the leader of the free world?”

Regardless of the answer, Britain really needs the US now.

Great Britain left the EU last week and has started a transitional period of one year in which it will build a new economic relationship between the bloc. There are difficult negotiations going on, while the UK is going its own way, trying to maintain ties with its largest trading partner, from everything from rates and product standards to the ability of British industry to recruit foreign workers. The UK government must also conclude separate trade agreements with individual countries now that the country has been broken down.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s most important trade price outside the EU is the United States, the largest economy in the world and the destination for 18% of British exports.

But the Americans have already set challenging demands. Food trade, for example, and the standards attached to it, keep coming to the fore. It will be difficult to reconcile such things, because any attempt to meet American requirements by lowering British standards will push the UK further away from the rules it must follow in trade with the EU.

So there is a choice: will Britain bend more to the US or stay closer to Europe?

“British citizens are very concerned that we have to lean forward to give the Trump government what it wants to get a trade deal,” Howard said. “We are not in the same egalitarian relationship that we were in the EU.”

– Danica Kirka in London

___

ISRAEL

Israelis and Palestinians run a lot on the US presidential election in 2020.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is perhaps Trump’s biggest international fan. For decades, Trump has overturned US foreign policy by promoting measures favored by Netanyahu and his nationalist allies, such as recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and moving the US embassy there. He also recognized the annexation of Israel by the Golan Heights and withdrew from the nuclear deal with Iran.

Last week, Trump unveiled his long-awaited Mideast plan that endorsed Israel’s most nationalist views. The close alliance has paid off to Netanyahu by helping him promote Israel as a gateway to Washington and opening up diplomatic opportunities, such as his recent meeting with the leader of Sudan. Trump’s gestures have made him popular in Israel, and Netanyahu has interrupted their friendship in his current election campaign.

But such a tight embrace has alienated many American Jews, who are leaning back democratically and undermining the traditional dual support Israel has enjoyed in the congress. Many in Israel fear a setback if a democrat is chosen and Israel is too closely associated with the division of the trump.

Lior Weintraub, a former Israeli diplomat in Washington, said the recent US drama has little impact on Israelis and, if anything, created a kinship about similar unrest in Israeli politics.

“There is no dent in Israel’s admiration for America or any damage to the American reputation,” he said. “People here see America as this big sister, and some events are similar to what’s going on in Israel.”

Michael Oren, a former Israeli ambassador to the US and an expert on American history, believes that the recent polarization of American politics as shown in the past week reflects the “collapse of American civilization,” which he calls “one of the pillars of American politics.”

“I think the fact that half of America is instinctively opposed to the other half, has weakened its ability to have an impact,” he said.

As for the Palestinians, Trump did not even include them in his consultation on his plan, which offered them limited self-government in Gaza, parts of the West Bank and some sparsely populated areas of Israel in exchange for meeting a long list of conditions. It did not meet the demands of the traditional Palestinian state and came after Trump closed their diplomatic offices in Washington and stopped financing for Palestinian aid programs.

– Aron Heller in Jerusalem

___

SOUTH KOREA

For a country like South Korea, which holds 28,500 US troops as a deterrent to its nuclear-armed neighbor, this American election is viewed by a security prism.

President Moon Jae-in has been working with Trump for the past two years to reach North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un. A flurry of nuclear diplomacy followed, including three summits between Trump and Kim. But while Trump has touted his globally-guarded peaks with the previously withdrawn Kim as a major foreign policy, the negotiations failed and Pyongyang did not take significant steps toward denuclearization.

The inter-Korean relations are then tense and constitute a setback for Moon’s urge for greater rapprochement to the north.

Moon has also had to deal with an American president who openly complains about the regular military exercises with Seoul as “very, very expensive”. Trump has called on the Moon government to drastically increase its financial contribution to pay for the US military deployment on the peninsula.

This has been in conflict with decades of an airtight alliance forged in the blood sacrificed in the Korean war in the 1950s – ties that so far have not been questioned by any US president.

Whether the next US president is Trump or a democrat, many experts in Seoul think it is likely that Washington’s attitude toward North Korea will harden.

“A re-election will free Trump from political considerations and make it easier for him to adopt a harder and more principle-based approach to North Korea,” said Moon Seong Mook of the Seoul-based Korea Research Institute for National Strategy.

– Kim Tong-hyung and Hyung-jin Kim in Seoul