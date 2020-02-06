This week’s American turmoil seen through the eyes of the allies

It was a week for eternity for American politics: a crazy start to the 2020 presidential primary season, a full-party speech on the state of the Union, and a conclusion to the most controversial chapter of all – the nation’s third impeachment attempt.

Watching all of this from afar are allies, enemies, and those who have sought stability in the United States. Here, AP correspondents from four regions see some key American allies keeping an eye on the U.S. election 2020 and the months before – hoping that Donald Trump’s Republican presidency will last for a second term or that of a Democrat returns to the White House ,

___

FRANCE

It is safe to say that many in France are watching the US elections with their own eyes – four years in which one of the oldest international alliances in the world was destroyed.

“We have felt a considerable distance from dear America since President Trump’s arrival,” said Jacques Mistral, former French prime minister and economic advisor and former financial advisor to the French embassy in Washington. “He has estranged everyone.”

Famous muscular handshakes between Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron have served as metaphors for a difficult, turbulent relationship. There were major differences in issues close to Macron’s heart, particularly in combating climate change and trying to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons. The experience of losing White House hearing on such key issues has been somewhat humiliating for France and shows how little it can do on the international stage alone if Washington is against it.

“If the United States puts all its weight into doing nothing, there is no chance that anything will happen,” said Mistral.

Although France has had fierce clashes with Washington in the past, particularly saying “no” to the US-led war to overthrow Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein, the feeling in Paris earlier was that Washington was reliable and predictable. No longer.

“Uncertainty,” said Mistral, “is permanent now.”

US elections are always closely monitored in France, partly because of the weight Washington has in the world, but also because of the enormous campaign spending and electoral processes that are unparalleled in French politics.

This time the election should be watched even more closely.

“Of course it’s our business,” said Mistral. “The world is getting worse because of the United States.”

– John Leicester in Paris

___

GREAT BRITAIN

Britain knows a thing or two about extreme polarization. Since the referendum in 2016, when the country voted to leave the European Union, the political discourse in this island country has been marked by divisions.

Now some are wondering here: Can America still claim to be the beacon of democracy and fair play around the world? Or is advancing tribalism erasing the country’s longstanding title claim?

“People in the UK are wondering if America really stands for the values ​​of liberal democracy,” said Jeffrey William Howard, associate professor of politics at University College London. “Is it able to be the leader of the free world?”

Regardless of the answer, Britain really needs the US right now.

Britain left the EU last week and has entered a one-year transition phase in which it will build a new economic relationship between the bloc. Difficult negotiations are underway as the UK goes its own way and tries to maintain links with its largest trading partner. This ranges from tariffs and product standards to the ability of British industry to recruit foreign workers. The UK government is also now required to negotiate separate trade agreements with individual countries now that the country has dissolved.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s most important trade price outside the EU is the United States, the world’s largest economy, and the destination for 18% of British exports.

But the Americans have already made demanding demands. The trade in food, for example, and the associated standards keep popping up. It will be difficult to reconcile such things, as any attempt to meet US demands by lowering British standards will further dissuade the United Kingdom from the rules it must follow when trading with the EU.

So the choice is imminent: will Britain turn more to the United States or stay closer to Europe?

“British citizens are extremely concerned that we have to bend back to give the Trump administration what it wants for a trade deal,” Howard said. “We are not in the same egalitarian relationship we were in when we were part of the EU.”

– Danica Kirka in London

___

ISRAEL

Israelis and Palestinians have a lot to do with the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was perhaps Trump’s biggest international fan. Trump has turned decades of U.S. foreign policy upside down and promoted measures preferred by Netanyahu and his nationalist allies, such as: B. Recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and moving the US Embassy there. He also recognized Israel’s annexation of the Golan Heights and withdrew from the nuclear deal with Iran.

Just last week, Trump presented his much anticipated Middle East plan, which was in line with most of Israel’s nationalist positions. The close alliance has paid off for Netanyahu by helping to publicize Israel as a gateway to Washington and opening diplomatic opportunities, such as his recent meeting with the leader of Sudan. Trump’s gestures have made him popular in Israel, and Netanyahu has trumpeted his friendship in his current campaign.

But such a close hug has alienated many democratically shaped U.S. Jews and undermined the traditional bipartisan support that Israel enjoyed in Congress. Many in Israel fear a setback if a democrat is elected and Israel is too closely linked to the dividing trump card.

Lior Weintraub, a former Israeli diplomat in Washington, said the recent drama in the US has little impact on the Israelis and rather creates a kinship over similar turmoil in Israeli politics.

“There is no compromise in Israel’s admiration for America or American reputation,” he said. “The people here see America as this big sister, and some of the events are similar to what’s going on in Israel.”

Michael Oren, a former Israeli ambassador to the United States and an expert on American history, believes that the recent polarization of American politics, as shown last week, reflects the “breakdown of American civilization,” which he considers “one of the mainstays.” of American politics ”. “

“I think the fact that half of America instinctively opposes the other half weakens their ability to influence,” he said.

As for the Palestinians: Trump did not even include them in his consultations for his plan, which offered them limited self-government in Gaza, parts of the West Bank and some sparsely populated areas of Israel in return for fulfilling a long list of conditions. It fell far short of the Palestinian state’s traditional demands and came after Trump closed his diplomatic offices in Washington and cut funds for Palestinian aid programs.

– Aron Heller in Jerusalem

___

SOUTH KOREA

For a country like South Korea, where 28,500 US soldiers are stationed as a deterrent to its nuclear-armed neighbor, this American election is seen through a security prism.

In the past two years, President Moon Jae-in has partnered with Trump to reach North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un. A flood of nuclear diplomacy followed, including three summits between Trump and Kim. But while Trump has touted his globally observed summit with Kim, who has previously withdrawn, as a major foreign policy achievement, negotiations have stalled and Pyongyang has taken no major steps towards denuclearization.

As a result, intra-Korean relations were tense, which negatively impacted Moon’s pressure to move closer to the north.

Moon also faced a US president who openly described regular military exercises in Seoul as “very, very expensive.” Trump urged the Moon government to dramatically increase its financial contribution to paying for the U.S. military operation on the peninsula.

This contradicts decades of an airtight alliance that was struck in the Korean War in the 1950s – relationships that have never been questioned by any U.S. president.

Regardless of whether the next U.S. President is Trump or a Democrat, many experts in Seoul believe that Washington’s stance towards North Korea will worsen.

“A re-election will free Trump from political considerations and make it easier for him to take a harder and more principled approach to North Korea,” said Moon Seong Mook of the Korea Research Institute for National Strategy in Seoul.

– Kim Tong-Hyung and Hyung-Jin Kim in Seoul