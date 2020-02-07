This week it was 65 degrees in the Antarctic: NPR

Penguins gather near a Chilean research station on the Antarctic Peninsula, not far from the Argentine station, which reported record temperatures on Thursday. World meteorologists have yet to review the record, but it fits a broader pattern of global warming.

Antarctica had its hottest day on Thursday.

At least, scientists reported in the Argentine research station Esperanza on the extreme northern tip of the Antarctic Peninsula. The findings, announced by the Argentine weather service on Thursday, put the temperature at 18.3 degrees Celsius – or just under 65 degrees Fahrenheit.

“That would be the hottest temperature we have ever measured in Antarctica,” says Randall Cerveny, World Meteorological Organization rapporteur on extreme weather and extreme climates.

The WMO has not yet officially confirmed the finding. To do this, a panel of atmospheric science experts from around the world must analyze and discuss the station’s data for nine months before passing their recommendation on to Cerveny.

However, at the moment there is little reason to doubt the preliminary results.

“Unfortunately, this is an ongoing trend,” Cerveny told NPR. “This station set the existing record just a few years ago. So we can see that these high-temperature records are falling – not only in Antarctica, but around the world, whereas we just don’t see any cold records anymore.”

It is important to note that Thursday is only a data point, the result of the special weather conditions that day on the northern Antarctic Peninsula.

But, as Cerveny and others note, this week’s positive mild weather matches broader climate changes over time, both on the peninsula and worldwide. Last year was the second warmest year in the world, and it has just ended the hottest decade in the world that has ever been recorded.

Again, the Antarctic Peninsula is “one of the fastest warming areas on the planet,” said Alexandra Isern, director of the Antarctic Sciences at the National Science Foundation.

This can mean simple, logistical problems that don’t immediately come to mind, e.g. B. Other equipment for researchers who need to deal with the humid weather that warming entails. “In any case, we had to rethink what we offer people,” says Isern.

“I’ve been sinking for 10 years and I’ve seen the changes myself,” she adds. “I bring different clothes with me.”

Isern also points out that the changing climate has other, bigger consequences. There is a vicious cycle at work: The warmer weather in Antarctica generally contributes to warmer sea water, which causes the glaciers to melt and sea levels to rise worldwide – which in turn leads to further warming.

This also means that Cerveny and his team need to review other extreme weather events.

“When I started this project in 2007, I thought we might have an assessment every few years, and now we have MULTIPLE observations of extreme climates every year,” said the WMO rapporteur.

“The climate is changing and we have to be aware of that.”