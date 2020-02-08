This week in politics: another attempt to kill plastic bags in Jersey

If plastic bags are banned … are they ever really banned?

It is not a trick question.

As New Jersey is again considering a nationwide ban on single-use shopping bags, one of the crucial points is whether thicker plastic bags will continue to be banned – the idea is that these thicker bags could be considered “reusable”. Customers could use them for dozens of shopping trips, reducing the amount of plastic that ends up in our garbage and in our rivers and streams.

The jury is not yet sure how all of this would work – and whether the latest proposal will be accepted. The state legislature has been trying to ban bags in some form for years.

Scott Fallon is responsible for The Record newspaper and northjersey.com. In an interview with David Furst, he says that the plastics industry is pushing for loopholes to take the thicker bags into account.

Fallon says: “It seems that their strategy is that – OK, they will do without the very thin, disposable plastic bags. There seems to be a lot of momentum banning them in different cities and states across the country. So no, they try to make sure that these thick film bags are allowed.