This way you avoid getting the worst seat on a flight

Photo: Miew S. (Shutterstock)

In a column for the Washington Post, Christopher Elliott of Elliott Advocacy described every crappy seat you could find on a flight – for example, the seat in the bulkhead row that can’t be leaned back. Or the seat with the entertainment console, which does not work despite all the pushing of a button. Of course, all of the middle seats are terrible, but what about the middle seat near the toilet? All of this brings us to an important question: what is the worst seat on a flight?

Well, as Elliott writes, it is difficult to call a seat the worst given the number of aircraft available. It is also subjective. For example, you may not mind sitting in the middle. (In this case, you can also be a monster.) Still, with several terrible options, it is important that you choose wisely and strategize. Below are tips on how to avoid booking the worst seat on a flight. This may require some research and early check-in.

Don’t book basic economy

As Elliott writes, the easiest way to avoid a particularly crappy seat is not to choose the cheapest ticket – that is the code for basic economy on flights. If you choose Basic Economy, airlines will usually hold you in every free seat that is not used by other passengers, which can mean that you will be loaded with a center seat. Depending on the airline, you may also be prohibited from purchasing upgrades or changing seats, as is the case with American, United and Delta.

Of course, in certain cases it can be in your favor if you stick to the basic economy as we have seen it before. However, if you choose to book a standard economy seat instead of a basic economy seat, you will at least have the option to change seats. This option is not for everyone, especially if you are looking for the best possible deal. We will therefore discuss other options shortly.

(Even if you are flying with a low-cost airline that does not allow seat reservations, such as Southwest, you can upgrade that airline for early check-in, which will give you a better entry-level group and secure you a better seat. In the Southwest the trip costs between $ 15 and $ 25 each way.)

Research your plane

You might think you booked a window seat – but when you board your flight, reality collapses as soon as you find that there is no window next to your seat. (This is a real thing that occurs in certain aircraft configurations.) The truth is that with the seat card provided by an airline, it is often difficult to distinguish one seat from another. they all look the same, so a seat right next to the toilet may not seem so catastrophic.

Here’s why SeatGuru comes in handy: The website offers color-coded seating plans for all major airlines and planes with comments that specifically indicate good or otherwise terrible seats. After booking your itinerary, use SeatGuru to find your airline and your plane to make sure your seat isn’t the worst option. You can also use SeatGurus Seat Width Comparison Tables to find planes with the most spacious seats in case you want to avoid a particularly tight flight. (You may still have a crappy seat, but at least you have extra space to make the experience less painful.)

Smarter Travel has another useful tip. If you choose between two flights with similar prices, look up the appropriate aircraft with SeatGuru to make a decision. For example, you might find that booking a plane with a 2-4-2 configuration compared to a 3-4-3 configuration at least reduces the likelihood that you will be stuck in a middle seat.

Check in early and check the seating plan

When the 24-hour check-in window opens, you must open it as soon as possible. Why? At this time, seats usually open up as business travelers, and top-class passengers receive upgrades. This means that the sooner you check in, you may be able to steal a better seat.

And as we wrote earlier, download your airline’s app now. On the day of your departure, the available seats on your flight will shift, and choosing a new seat in the app is the easiest way to get one. When you’re ready to invest time and effort, you can easily find a better seat if you check your seat before departure.