This Volkswagen Rabbit brochure from 1977 highlights a feature that I bet nobody will give two shits today

I believe I have written before about the colossal piles of old car brochures that I was sent by a friendly reader who might secretly want my body to be found one day under piles of automotive paraphernalia, and luckily, I’m about to do it again. In fact, last time I wrote about some strangeness in an old Volkswagen Rabbit brochure, and it appears that I’m working on it again, with a little bit of rabbit brochure craziness. This time it is a feature that VW found important enough to emphasize in a diagram, but it is also a feature that would surprise buyers of modern cars.

Here is the diagram in question; see if you can guess what I’m talking about?

Of course, some of these hardly seem like things worthy of being called today – hidden spare wheel? Carpet door panels? Hand-mounted headlining in the trunk? But I think the most likely thing is that people are wondering, “Why the hell would I want that?” Has the “translucent battery. “

I would like to imagine someone looking for a new car in 1977, his AMC dealer really grilling the Gremlin, wiping out the excitement of the salesman on the new front of the Gremlin and saying, “I don’t know. What about the battery? If I hold it up to the light, will it glow? I just got back from the VW dealer and let me tell you that their battery lets all kinds of light through. Like a damn cathedral window. Can you beat that? “

What the hell is going on here? Why does VW point out that the battery is transparent? Why would you even want a translucent battery?

The reason must be for something that is just fine in modern cars or with modern batteries: fluid level check. There was a time when batteries needed maintenance in the form of topping up the distilled water in the cells of the battery that would evaporate or be gasified by use.

So, with this in mind, a transparent battery where you could see the fluid levels in the cells at a glance would be handy.

However, what is a mystery is that sealed, sealed system batteries that did not require water have been in use since 1971. I thought that in 1977 all major car manufacturers would have used maintenance-free batteries? So far I have not been able to figure out what type of battery these were originally purchased, except for the fact that they were translucent, which could mean that they needed some maintenance.

Aside from that, the first battery that did not require maintenance, was called the Delco-Remy Freedom battery, and it was really a pretty undervalued revolution. Well, maybe it wasn’t appreciated at all, because a commemorative coin from Jim Beam Delco Freedom Battery carafe seems to have been sold:

Who among us didn’t want to flush Jim Beam from a car battery?

