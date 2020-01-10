Loading...

Already seen the Irishman and don’t know what to see next? Here’s a suggestion: Sylvester Stallone’s Instagram video introduces Guy Fieri Al Pacino.

On Thursday Sly shared a few shots of himself accompanying Pacino and Fox NFL Sunday’s Jay Glazer through a house to meet celebrity chef and food network star Guy Fieri. Guy was already cooking for her in the kitchen.

“I’m going to introduce the great Al Pacino to the great Guy Fieri who will be making great food today,” said Stallone. “Who will make fun of him,” added Glazer.

INT. TASTEFULLY SELECTED KITCHEN – DAY

Stallone: “Here he is. Guy! Look who it is!”

Fieri: “Oh my god. Hey boss.”

Pacino: “Hey, what’s up, guy?”

Fieri: “How are you?”

* looks at his own hand to look for food before shaking Al Pacino’s hand *

Pacino: Oh, I’m so … shake that hand.

Stallone: “The meeting of the titans.”

Fieri: * Shake Pacino’s hand * “What a pleasure.”

Pacino: “What a pleasure.”

Fieri: “What a pleasure. I hope you’re hungry.”

Pacino: “I’m always hungry.”

~ FIN ~

Nice. Not only is this absolutely iconic footage so much fun, it’s only 28 seconds long, unlike The Irishman, which takes three hours and 30 minutes. Honest? We would probably loop this meeting for three and a half hours. And we definitely wish it would take longer than 28 seconds because we still have a lot of questions.

Where are these men Is that Sly’s house? Does Guy cook for him regularly? Is it Glazer’s house? According to the Instagram headline, he’s the one who brought everyone together, so that might make sense. Whoever the house is, we will still see these Christmas decorations on January 9th and respect them.

We also need to know what Guy Fieri cooked for his historic First Time Meeting Al Pacino meal. Are Pacino and Stallone sharing a plate of rubbish bin nachos? Did Pacino like the food? Someone please tell me!

Fieri commented on Stallone’s video, but just said, “Hahaha, love it!”

Image: screenshot / Instagram

I’m sorry, but we’ll need more. Please make a series of Sylvester Stallone and Guy Fieri videos regularly – a duo that will be called “Sly Fieri” in the future. And consider inviting Robert De Niro next time.