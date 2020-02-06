This vehicle has no side mirrors – and it is legal

When Nuro’s self-propelled R1 vehicle started delivering groceries in Arizona at the end of 2018, it carried a few unexpected and unnecessary appendages: side mirrors. Unexpected, because the press photos on his debut showed the toaster-like robot without them. Not necessary, because there is nobody in the R1 – neither driver nor passenger – to use them.

His successor, the newly announced R2, can drop the vestigia. Federal regulators have freed Nuro from some design requirements that no longer apply when people are gone. The exemption is the first of its kind for the self-driving industry and indicates that American bureaucrats are willing to disconnect autonomous vehicles from rules written for another era.

The green light came on Thursday morning from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which approved Nuro’s request for exemptions from three rules in the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, the powerful volume that determines just about every detail how vehicles are designed, built and tested. Over the next two years, Nuro can build up to 5,000 vehicles that do not have side mirrors or windscreens and whose rear view cameras do not turn off when the vehicle is moving forward.

The compensation comes more than a year after Nuro has filed his petition, marking the rare time that a Silicon Valley startup has asked the government for permission instead of forgiveness. It was worth the wait, says the company’s policy leader, David Estrada. “We now have that legal certainty.”

This may seem like a small step. Nuro, founded in 2016 by a few Google veterans, is focused on delivering food (both Kroger groceries and Dominoes) to suburbs, with pilots operating in Texas and Arizona. Last year it pulled an investment of $ 940 million from Softbank. The R2 (which looks just like the R1, although with a larger tint and with improvements such as heated and cooled food compartments) has been designated as a low-speed vehicle, capped at 25 km / h. As a result, there are fewer rules than with a standard car or truck. Moreover, it comes four years after federal regulators have said they can regard a computer as a driver. But although it seems logical or self-evident to abandon a vehicle without passengers from the kind of functions that are aimed at people, the exemptions mark an official recognition by NHTSA that self-driving cars deserve their own rules.

“Since this is a low-speed, self-driving delivery van, certain functions that the department has traditionally needed – such as mirrors and windshields for vehicles with drivers – no longer make sense,” said US transport minister Elaine Chao in a statement.

That thinking is likely to encourage other self-driving outfits working on new types of vehicles and lend some credibility to lavish concepts with revolving seats and wall-to-wall screens. For its part, Nuro is already thinking ahead of faster vehicles, which would mean that we would step out of more rules. “If we want to go more than 25 km / h, there are about 20 standards that, according to the same logic, should not apply,” says Estrada. These include things like airbags and brake test procedures that require a person behind the wheel, which makes no sense for a vehicle full of groceries. “Why would you need a passenger airbag?” Estrada says. He joined Nuro at the end of last year, but co-founders Dave Ferguson and Jiajun Zhu knew their time together in the Google self-driving project. As a Google lawyer, Estrada helped shape the first self-driving regulations in Nevada and California.

