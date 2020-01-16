This tiny board is the last ingredient you need to turn your car into a racing game controller

If you prefer racing games like Gran Turismo and Forza to Super Mario Kart and Crash Team Racing, you are probably looking for the most authentic (simulated) driving experience possible. And what is a more authentic experience than the car you drive to work with every day? With this $ 10 breakout board and some slightly more expensive components, your daily whip becomes the ultimate racing game controller.

When Nishanth Samala’s Subaru BRZ decided in the middle of the race to need a new engine, he decided to use the vehicle as an incredibly authentic (and expensive) racing game controller while waiting for a new engine to arrive. After some experimentation, Samala found that he was using a $ 98 Macchina M2 (Under-the-Dash) OBD2 dongle (which connects to a connector under your car’s dashboard and is typically used for diagnostic and repair purposes) to signal from the Steering his vehicle can direct wheels and pedals to a laptop that translates them into racing games.

But Samala wanted to take this idea a step further and combine his Subaru BRZ interface with his Xbox One, which probably offers some of the best racing games. After a few experiments, he designed and constructed a breakout board that serves as an interface between the Macchina M2 connected to a car and the Microsoft Adaptive Controller. He used the numerous 3.5 mm inputs that can receive signals from other hardware.

Suppose you take the time to install a giant screen and video projector in your garage or driveway. The results seem to be one of the best ways to experience a racing game, especially if you’re a driver who likes to be in the real thing. The ability to get behind the wheel of the vehicle you’re already familiar with is undoubtedly an advantage on the virtual route. Even more surprising, however, is that this route may be cheaper than buying a gambling bike and pedals.

As Samala explains on his blog, you’ll be spending about $ 212 on all of the hardware and cables you need to make your real car interface with an Xbox One. and that’s at the bottom. Of course, this assumes you’ve already had to pay for a real car, but if you have the budget for gaming bikes and high-end consoles, you’re probably the age at which a car is a working condition. At least you can finally have a lot of fun with it.