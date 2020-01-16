This time the penguins dare not go astray

BOSTON – It is quite possible that, by the time the Zambonis finish their last laps here this evening at the TD Garden, the most convincing quotes that I could retain on the Penguins would come from the locker room of the Bruins.

It has been kind of an undercurrent lately, in case you missed it, all the praise from the opponents. And this in the past two weeks only:

“As objectively as I can see, they are probably the best coached team in the NHL,” said the Senators veteran defenseman, Mark borowiecki, aired roughly unsolicited on December 30 at PPG Paints Arena. “They look flashy at times, but they have these chances because their fundamentals are so solid. They put pucks behind the D, their gaps are big … they just look really responsible. They tire you out, you have outages, and it turns into those fanciful Grade-Aces. “

Meet Mike Sullivan’s new best bud in Canada’s capital.

It also comes from his peer coaches.

“This is the hardest working team in the league,” said the Panthers. Joel Quenneville offered January 5, also at PPG Paints Arena. “They are relentless in all areas. They have a lot of support for the puck. They have speed in the middle of the ice. They move in all the right areas. They have good sticks. They have good habits. They work well together. They all play the same way. “

It’s a much longer list than I could compile here. And the Wild’s Zach Parise Perhaps he passed them all on Tuesday night after his team’s 7-3 defeat not so much with what he said, but rather as he shook his head, seemingly incredulous through each syllable.

“Their support for the puck on the ice was … crazy,” Parise would say. “It’s like they always have three guys on the puck, both offensively and defensively. They make short little passes on the ice together, and they came to you 100 miles an hour. They made it really difficult. “

We get the point.

Now hope that the Penguins have understood.

Because the best point to remember from all of the above should be that the Penguins are, to borrow Sullivan’s favorite phrase, “playing the right way”. Signifying their path, a path that suits the stars and that supports the actors. The speed, the skill, the rigidity on the boards, the multiple ways of clogging the sticks, the constant communication between the attackers and the defenders on the pinches, the priority on the possession of the puck … all this works, as we have seen it, with anyone programming.

The only variable becomes the notation, although less obviously with Sidney Crosby return.

It’s a shame Jim Rutherford, more than anyone, lost sight of it in the summer of 2018, victim of an acute case of Tom wilson-he is. Rutherford did not go as far in strengthening the list as some describe, but the Ryan Reaves, Erik Gudbranson and other lesser movements in the same vein did not match the coach, or what worked and won in 2016 and 2017.

It is a credit to all parties involved, including Rutherford, for bringing the pendulum back into possession. And it is no coincidence that credit now comes from everywhere.

• Another loan to Rutherford: with Tom fitzgerald’s new promotion to the position of interim general manager in Newark, the three potential successors designated by the Penguins when Rutherford was hired are now peers, in particular Bill guerin in Saint-Paul and Jason Botterill in Buffalo. It’s incredible. They all did, and J.R. himself will maintain his position in eternity.

• It should also be appreciated that the Penguins benefit from the stability at the Sullivan post. Seven head coaches have already been licensed in the NHL, including Gerard Gallant yesterday in Las Vegas, which is crazy even by the standards of this league.

It is also counterproductive. For each Craig Berube – or Sullivan, by the way – who comes in mid-season and brings his team to glory, I will show you a dozen Gallants or more licensed in favor of perpetual retreading as Peter DeBoer. And soon enough, this franchise will lose its way again, only to fire the next guy in the next prolonged recession.

• Seriously, what were the Golden Knights thinking of?

Eighteen months ago, Gallant had one of the greatest coaching performances in NHL history, guiding an expansion team to the Stanley Cup final. They were back in the playoffs last season and had a winning record this season, tied with the Jets for eighth place and finally the playoff spot in the West.

In number, he earned 118-75-20, the ninth best record in the league during this period.

Yes, they lost four straight, including against the Penguins last week despite having dominant possession, but they were 8-2-1 just before that, good for first place in the Pacific Division.

Which company.

• Ron Francis shouldn’t have taken more than six seconds to call Gallant for work from Seattle.

• Main reason for all retreads hired this year, but no general manager will admit it: after the Bill peters fiasco in Calgary, nobody has the time to check a beginner well for previous discretion.

• Art Rooney II met journalists, comprising our Dale Lolley yesterday on the south side, and the session was not very topical. So I found myself most struck by this unique line in Rooney’s plea for an improved racing game: “In a place like Pittsburgh, running the ball, power, is a factor. It should be.”

Ha!

This is not the case, of course, and it does not require extreme analyzes of football to determine it. But man, I’m such a big deal when it comes to branded franchises with an iconic identity that I just loved the sound. It’s Franco, Rocky, and a 2.3-yard cloud of dust for all weather, baby.

• Thirty-one cheers Donnie Shelleh?

Or should be 32, for the number of years that No. 31 has had to wait for his Hall of Fame induction despite 51 career NFL interceptions:

With 51 career interceptions, Donnie Shell was QB's worst nightmare.

– Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 15, 2019

The debate will always go on whether the Steelers of the 1970s are adequately represented, either too little or too much. But it’s 10 now, and the only other name that could still reasonably float is the end L.C. Greenwood, and it will be a difficult, if not impossible, sale at this late stage.

Or wait, right?

Calling attention to scouts is never easy, but the end Bill nunn was the most influential of all those behind Chuck Noll’s drafts and acquisitions of amateurs, with a focus on finding talent in predominantly African-American colleges, most of which were underserved at the time. Nunn, Noll and the Steelers were pioneers in this regard and, of course, were largely rewarded by the results.

Read on the heritage of man, starting with being born and raised here at Homewood, to see why he has a real chance to join all of these players.

• Honestly, I can’t decide if it’s more impressive that the 1970s Steelers had 10 Halls of Famers, or that half of them were in their rookie class in 1974 only. Lynn Swann, Jack Lambert, John Stallworth and Mike Webster were four of their top five picks – the best class of all time, all sports – and Shell, of course, was not drafted.

• Pushing back into the present, the nine-minute video / sound of the Steelers capturing the 2019 season, published yesterday, is wonderful:

An overview of our 2019 season.

– Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 13, 2020

• Professional sports can continue to reject or minimize concussions, and elite talents like Luke Kuechly can keep call it quits at 28, further damaging the brand while rightly preserving their own health.

It’s not just football either, as I often point out. Pirate stories Francisco Cervelli told me last summer when he originally expressed that he would never catch up again, were scary. I would not wish these scenarios to anyone. But there was, a week later, a call to our conversation “a misunderstanding‘And, a few months later, right behind the plate with the Braves. Now he has a new contract with the Marlins.

Good for Kuechly. I’m happy for him. And I will be even happier when Cervelli, a man I know and admire, makes a similar call.

• I’m only talking about the Titans, the latest classic case for the NFL team that enters the playoffs and never stops. And I’m a lot more on them after how Mike Vrabel, once a spare with the Steelers, humbly drove yesterday to Nashville during the AFC championship game press conference.

“We cannot change what we have done to put ourselves in this position, to have this opportunity,” Vrabel told reporters. “On October 15, we were 2-4. I was a bad coach, and it was a bad team. We tried to believe in each other, we tried to improve, to prepare, to make ourselves trust, execute and that’s what brought us here. “

He also threw Marcus Mariota in favor of Ryan Tannehill, but all of the above are valid.

• Yes, the Titans can win in Kansas City. No, chefs really shouldn’t lose. But yes, Andy Reid’s always their trainer.

• Nick Bosa and the 49ers line will wipe out Aaron Rodgers.

• Neither the Astros nor the Red Sox rose as much as a noble pinky finger through the shots of Jeff Luhnow and AJ Hinch in Houston then Alex Corone in Boston. Rob Manfred and Major League Baseball knew there would be no way for cheaters to get back to work, so the nine-page report and the Houston suspensions simply configured the owners to look like semi-hard guys in cleaning up their own slates.

Why should homeowners have had such an opportunity?

Simple: The steward, as in all sports, is used by the owners.

For all the praise received by Manfred, in relation to the panoramic Roger Goodell Received for the NFL pampering of their own Boston resident cheaters, the way Manfred treated the owners was practically no different. He went after the general manager, the managers and no one above or below. If anything, baseball owners have come down lighter than Robert Kraft.

• I am logging out now before anyone in this city reads this and tries to water me with Dunkin ‘.

• Tomorrow’s Grind will be all round, of course. I’m here for the match.

