This Tik Tok user has a Jim Halpert spot on site

I am told that I look like Jim every day, duet this #fyp #foryoupage #theoffice #jimfromtheoffice

Jim Halpert, uh, I mean, John Krasinski, has a double guy hanging around on Tik Tok. Nineteen-year-old Luke Lorraine recently shared a video of herself synchronizing with his lips The officehis iconic scenes between Jim and Dwight Schrute, and now he goes viral. His clip (under the username @WavyMcGrady) gained more than 289K likes in two days. Just look and you’ll see why people panic – and no, this is not one of Jim’s jokes.

Lorraine usually places singing videos on his Tik Tok to raise awareness about his music, but he couldn’t let the opportunity to share his Jim impression pass by after so many people told him they had similar personalities and manners. “It’s funny, even the facial expressions that I do naturally let my mother say,” That’s SO Jim, “Lorraine told POPSUGAR. With a spot-on impression like him, it comes as no surprise that Lorraine has looked The office “a lot of times.” View his videos above and below. They can inspire a Netflix binge session before the show leaves the streaming service this year.

I bought this phone from goodwill because everyone asked me to do more here you go #foryoupage #fyp #theoffice #jimhalpert

