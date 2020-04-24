This text message with the Italian flag can crash your iPhone – BGR

New text message crash bug for Apple devices is going viral this week.

Similar to the Telugu bug of 2018, the text string has unique characters that can cause an iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple Watch to crash after receiving a notification.

Apple has yet to respond or offer a fix, but the bug may not work in the latest iOS beta.

Over the years, we have reported numerous text messaging bugs that are capable of crashing iPhones and iPads. In 2015, the so-called “effective power” bug made it possible for iOS devices to crash. Three years later, a specific Telugu character was used to crash various messaging applications. The only way to get back to the app is to access the service from a different device and delete the character with the message, because the iOS app repeatedly crashes when it is present.

Now, in the midst of a global epidemic, another of these bizarre errors has arisen. If you receive a text string in a notification on your iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple Watch, as 9to5Mac explains, you may start to experience some problems. It crashes and the device fails to respond to touch inputs.

In a Reddit thread promoting a text error, there are suggestions that the telegram is spreading the string in a group chat, but it’s not clear where it originated. Regardless, it’s viral on social media, so don’t go looking for it unless you want to risk your device crashing. We are not going to share text here (I don’t like my phone or computer crashing), but the string contains the letters of the Italian flag and the Sindhi language. You can actually see the error in the next video from Everything Apple Pro:

According to 9to5Mac, a bug in the latest iOS 13.4.5 beta has been fixed, but if you’re not up to date on Apple’s mobile beta releases, you may want to disable notifications until Apple fixes it. That way the phone won’t crash or wink as soon as you receive the text. Unfortunately, there are no proactive steps you can take. As with previous text errors, all you have to do is send it to you.

Apple has yet to give a response, but if you want to stay safe, you can sign up for the Apple Beta software program and install the latest version of the operating system on your iPhone and / or iPad. It may be overkill (unless you are already up to date on iOS betas), but it is definitely an option.

