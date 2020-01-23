This terrible email about an employee's old car may not be real, but I still can't stand it

I should say in advance that I cannot yet absolutely confirm that this absurd email is real, even though the original poster insists. It’s basically just a boring email from a human resources department to an employee, but the content of the email is profoundly offensive and reflects the worst aspects of modern life, socio-economic realities, culture, and maybe even capitalism itself. And of course, like all important things, it’s about a car.

In particular, it appears to be a Toyota Camry from 2005, although the car brand and model itself are not really mentioned in the email. The car’s identity is clarified at the location where the email that appeared on the Reddit forum less than a day ago appears to have been originally published.

The email is displayed like a photo of the printed email with the names of the sender, recipient and company. Here is the picture:

… and to make reading easier, you can find the full text here:

By: [REDACTED]

Sent: Tuesday, January 21, 2020, 12:11 p.m.

To: [REDACTED]

Subject: Personal matter

As you may know, many companies still use credit checks as part of their hiring process. This is to ensure that the employee can be trusted to make informed financial decisions, to be mature enough to manage their own financial affairs, and to show signs of financial hardship that could result in theft or fraud Clues. While we are not currently performing these reviews, the content of the review is valid for us.

We have noticed the condition of your vehicle for some time and wanted to discuss the matter with you. We will end this email with a face-to-face discussion, but we wanted to document the discussion beforehand.

Since we are of course aware of your annual salary and a newer and better looking vehicle should be within your financial reach, it is important to us that you may find it difficult financially. Frankly, the concern is that if you can’t afford a newer vehicle, you may be susceptible to fraud or that you are not responsible for the position you claim. To be more honest, it just looks bad.

Please let us know if there is a reason why you haven’t upgraded your vehicle yet. If it is a financial matter, we need to know the details of the problems you are having. Perhaps it is so simple that you did not know the concerns that you are expressing. Otherwise, please respond to this situation as soon as possible. We would be happy to refer you to dealers with whom we have worked in the past.

Sincerely yours,

[Anonymous]

Vice President, Human Resource Management

[Anonymous]

Vice President Finance and Administration

Again, this could be a fake just to evoke answers and articles like this. I reached for the original poster and haven’t received an answer yet. Of course, it is possible that all of this was invented.

Dorf-1 naturally claims that it is true and that he is in direct contact with the Camry-cruisin employee who received the email:

“It’s real. I personally saw the email on his screen and he clicked on the name of to show the email address below it. I know these two Vice Presidents and I totally believe it.”

I also received a message from Dorf-1 stating that they would be happy to prove that it is real, but was concerned about being exposed. If I can provide actual evidence that I can personally verify, I will update that story.

The thing is, however, that after posting and reposting it everywhere on autocentric websites, I’m not sure whether it matters whether this email is real or not. What needs to be considered here is the response that is generated and speaks volumes about our relationship with our cars.

The response to this email is similar to the response we saw when home owners’ associations had problems with someone’s project car. Only in this case is the car in question almost oddly normal and boring, which makes it gearbox relative to groups of people going far beyond it.

The response has been overwhelmingly negative, because this email – real or not – shows that people’s identities are incredibly invested in their cars, even though ironically they don’t seem to care about cars.

People whine at the idea that someone tells them what they need to drive, especially an authority figure. People accept company attire, but there is a limit that is exceeded when trying to monitor what you drive to work and the fact that it is a car that is as boring as a faded Camry, just shows the power of this idea.

Our cars are our choice. If this choice is not to give in to the status game and drive a practical but comfortable car, then so is someone who drives a TVR Tasmin to work. Choosing our personal mode of transportation is still our business – as long as we don’t hurt anyone – and the whole business with this email has proven this incredibly well.

And that applies regardless of whether it’s a real or a bizarre joke.

What the hell, let’s ease the doubt now and enjoy this strangely satisfying rush of just outrage, let the rage flow through us, as our Sith masters instruct us anyway. Because this is a remarkably furious email, and even if it turns out to be fake, I find the outcry from so many people interesting in all the places this thing was republished.

The OP gives a little context about the car and the employee:

“He drives a 2005 Camry. It’s not broken, just old and fading paint. He never has to meet someone who would ever see the car. There is literally just another car in the garage. “

So this is not a case where picky customers are bothered by the lowness of the employee’s car. This humble, worn-out old Camry just takes his ass to work and hides in between in a garage.

It’s all of the assumptions in the email that make them so terrible. The conclusion that holding onto an outdated but properly serviceable car is suspect suggests that the employee may be poorly managing their money or may be a victim of fraud.

The two Vice Presidents needed to write and send this letter do not appear to be aware that a person can have a number of reasons why they may not want to “upgrade” their vehicle: they may simply not care , You may have a certain affection for If you have a car, you may save money or use it for another purpose. There are so many reasons for this.

The suggestion not to drive a newer car also suggests financial irresponsibility, as it is far more economical to stick to a paid car that works flawlessly than paying a lot of money every month for a new car that does the same job ,

What is particularly noteworthy about this email is the anger at both of them who couldn’t tell a Toyota from a toenail, and real hardcore gearboxes that scrub at the mere idea that someone should tell you what to drive ,

The recipient of this email may be in the former warehouse, but car lovers know that if a company decides to monitor older Camrys, what they are saying about an employee driving the Miata to work, or a vintage car in the car Middle-Restoration Beetle, or any number of other non-latest SUVs you want to drive?

Everything about this email is outrageous. The hint of forced conformity, the thoughtless adherence to idiotic concepts of socio-economic status and prosperity, the inherent fear and distrust of people who may be less financially sound, the unsolicited advice, a company that tries to monitor someone’s private life , the whole thing is just a colossal shit cocktail with a poop on a toothpick as a side dish.

Perhaps the terrible perfection of the matter is why so many feel it is wrong – could a company’s human resources department be so shockingly terrible? Could a viable company really have such terrible, reducing, wrong ideas?

Unfortunately, that’s the most credible part of this whole thing.