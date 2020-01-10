This teenager discovered a new planet just 3 days before his NASA internship

Loading...

NASA intern and high school student Wolf Cukier caused a stir on the third day of his internship when he discovered a new planet, according to CNN.

Cukier, who is 17, was examining data collected by NASA’s TESS mission, which is searching for new planets, when he noticed something unusual in the data, CNN reported.

“I was looking through the data for anything that the volunteers reported as an eclipse binary, a system where two stars spin around each other and we think eclipse each orbit,” Cukier said, CNBC. “About three days after the start of my internship, I saw a signal from a system called TOI 1338. At first, I thought it was a stellar eclipse, but the timing was not right. It was a planet. “

This planet is now named TOI 1338 b, according to a NASA announcement this week. An article on the new planet co-written by Cukier has been submitted to a scientific journal.

YOU 1338 b is 1,300 light years from Earth and is remarkable because it orbits two suns – like the planet Tatooine in the “Star Wars” movies, according to CNN.

The new planet is about 6.9 times the size of Earth and is in the Pictor constellation, according to Fox News.