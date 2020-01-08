This technology could mean that your phone is preventing you from being killed by a car

Loading...

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Progress is not always positive. Although the occupants of modern cars are undoubtedly safer in an accident than in models that are only a few years old, this does not apply to people who use Shanks Pony. Overall, fewer people died on American roads in 2018 (the last year for which complete data is available) than in the previous year – a total of around 36,600. However, this figure hides a sharp increase in the number of pedestrians killed by drivers – a total of 6,283, an increase of 3.4 percent compared to 2017.

Obviously there is no single cause that we can point out. More than three quarters of pedestrians were killed after dark, and a similar percentage were killed when crossing a street, but Americans’ anti-social love for large SUVs must also be considered. Obviously, this is a problem that we have to solve. Some US cities have taken on the Vision Zero project, although few have come close to the success of Norwegians in reducing that number. We could introduce far stricter driver training and significantly improve road traffic law enforcement, but only the most naive optimists believe that there is indeed a way to do that in the near future.

The detection of pedestrians is increasingly a component of the advanced driver assistance systems that are installed in some new cars. However, independent tests suggest that you probably don’t want to rely on it to save your life. In the meantime, some hope that another technology can save us by using the so-called Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P). V2P is related to the vehicle-to-vehicle communication protocol, a protocol that has not been implemented after 20 years and is now the subject of intense controversy among regulators and stakeholders over the assigned 5.9 GHz bandwidth. However, dedicated short-range communication (DSRC) need not be used for all vehicle-to-what-what communication. In the past, we have reported a compatible cellular approach called C-V2X.

It is this approach that some technology companies hope will make future years safer for those of us who are walking. At this year’s CES, Harman introduced its new V2P system that uses low-latency 5G peer-to-peer signals to detect objects – or more specifically, a smartphone (and therefore the person wearing it) on the Path of a vehicle. The pedestrian (or cyclist) also receives a warning message – helpful for 76 percent of pedestrian deaths that occur in poor lighting conditions.

Similarly, mapping company Here works with Verizon to take similar measures and warn drivers of impending collisions with a vehicle-to-network system that uses 5G (as well as Here’s HD cards and computer vision technology) ,

To be honest, none of this is particularly new; In 2015, I saw demos of V2P technology at Mcity, the University of Michigan’s outdoor research laboratory for new vehicle technologies. But it could finally be happening – a company called Savari announced at CES this week that the New York Department of Transportation would use its SmartCross V2P system as part of this city’s Vision Zero. Savaris app is integrated into NYCDOT’s traffic management system and says it “provides pedestrians who could otherwise be distracted with important information about intersection geometry and traffic light status” and alerts V2X-enabled vehicles of their presence.

The simplest solution would of course be that everyone – drivers and pedestrians – pay attention to their surroundings and are not buried in their phones when driving or walking. We can only hope.