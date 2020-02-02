This Tatra used to belong to Yasser Arafat – or did it happen?

Not many people need Tatra 603s. They were usually reserved for people who had status on the other side of the Iron Curtain. People who wanted to impress leadership. Yasser Arafat was one of those people, and this was reportedly his car.

I found it for sale at Hemmings a few days ago and made my regular rounds to see what kind of interesting things are being offered now. I’ve always been a fan of the rear motor skills that the company used to release before they left cars completely for the truck sector, so I tend to scroll through the drop-down menus to ‘T’ and see what kind of Tatras those people are trying to sell . And this one? This one certainly caught my attention.

Apart from a very neat example of one of my absolutely favorite cars out there, the owner had recorded some information about the origin, which made me wonder. Allegedly this car, a 1971 603 in the usual black, was given by the Stasi, the East German secret police, to the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) for use as a limousine for dignitaries visiting East Germany. When it was theirs, Yasser Arafat would have used it extensively. There is even a story about the car from the New York Daily News about the car from another time that it was for sale in 2015.

These are the papers that the seller claims to document the assignment of the cars to the presence of the PLO in East Germany.

Now much of that story seems to be true at first sight. Tatras such as these were long favorites of all kinds of dignitaries. Even before the Second World War, it was known that German officers were fond of Tatra, although their rearrangement meant that they were difficult to handle and often killed their occupants when upset got the best from their drivers.

After the war, when Czechoslovakia (and Tatra) came under communist control, the cars retained their prestige and many leaders of second-class Eastern bloc countries had them, Castro for example.

In East Germany, the mighty 603 was among the options available for the ruling cadres, along with a number of other interesting choices such as elongated Volvos and Citroëns. Although the country may not have chosen much for most people, the options for spotting cars for us nerds were at least head and shoulders above the black Suburbans and Escalades that we see in DC today.

So if that’s all the case, and if Yasser Arafat, as the leader of the PLO, is a dignity the East Germans would probably want to have in their neighborhood and want luxuriant luxury, what did I suspect?

It usually has to do with some Cold War in baseball that may not be clear to most casual observers. The thing here is that the PLO is not the unified ideological front that you might think, and it certainly wasn’t back then. It was previously an umbrella organization with member fractions from different ideological streams. Years of institutional change largely caused by the Oslo agreements of the 1990s changed the form of the PLO when it gave up violent resistance, giving the Fatah faction of Yasser Arafat much more influence than ever.

Previously, Fatah was just one of a number of factions that jockeyed for influence on the Palestinian community, both in the occupied territories and in the Palestinian diaspora in the Arab world and beyond. And, despite the reputation that Arafat may have developed, he and Fatah were long considered moderate in comparison to many of their fellow PLO members. More radical (and more violent) groups such as the Marxist People’s Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) and the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP) positioned far left from Fatah, and much closer to Eastern bloc countries such as East Germany. their security services.

Groups such as the PFLP and DFLP, although members of the PLO, were sworn enemies of Arafat and those around him. On the other hand, they were very friendly with the Stasi and other non-state groups in their jobs such as the Red Army Group, or RAF, in West Germany. Although I have not seen a direct link via the Stasi between the Palestinian groups and the others, their cooperation around the time this Tatra was made available to the PLO resulted in some of the most deadly terrorist attacks committed in the name of the PLO.

The cooperation between these PLO factions and the Stasi largely took the form of training and material support that required sufficient meeting and greeting with the powers in East Berlin to justify a car like this for the PLO engine pool.

What all this reminds you of is that while it may be true that Arafat once used this car, it is more likely that his sworn enemies used it much more often than he was, and that the same seat he drove in could have been occupied by someone who cheats on him. I mean, attempts have been made in his life by his enemies on the left.

In any case, the advertisement contains a photo of paperwork showing the use of the car by the PLO, and the advertisement claims that the car was used as a “spy courier car” between East and West and was involved in a number of PLO missions. Whether the seller means diplomatic missions or something more sinister was not further elaborated.

That does not mean that the car has less of a story, even though the connection with Arafat is probably quite small. Far from. At the end of the day, this is still an air-cooled, V8-powered, communist-built, streamlined limousine owned by a spy agency and loaned to terrorists. You’re going to be hard to find a car with a better story than that. If you have one, you better send it my way.

As for the car itself, it seems to be flawless, but there is not much else about the state in the advertisement. It has a stated mileage of 500, but mileage is a difficult indicator of wear for Tatras, which could be re-manufactured in the factory even long after they were sold. The car is in Chicago, Illinois and can be purchased here at Hemmings.

