This table tells you exactly when your children can stay home alone

When do you think it is okay to leave children alone at home?

Updated: 02:28 EST EST Jan 10, 2020

The idea of ​​leaving a child alone at home can bother any parent. As mature as your son or daughter is, a lot could go wrong. But does that mean that you shouldn’t leave your children alone at home before they are teenagers? Blogger Mique of Thirty Handmade Days thinks the opposite, offering a handy chart with guidelines on when to let your child stay home alone. She points out that each state has different laws on the subject, but hopes that its compiled guidelines can help start a dialogue and provide parents with important information. After considering the safety of your neighborhood, the comfort of your child and his behavior, he suggests that children can be left alone from 8 years old. Until the age of 10, they “should not be left alone for more than an hour and a half and only during the day and early evening,” she suggests. This time doubles once the child is 11 and at 13, she says that children can be left alone even longer, but not overnight. Once the child turns 16, they can stay alone for up to two nights in a row. Mique’s printable graphic also breaks down laws by state. Illinois, for example, does not allow children to stay home alone before the age of 14. Although she hopes her record is helpful, she encourages parents to also contact their local authorities for more city-specific age restrictions. It should also be noted that the table was created in 2017. Laws may have changed since and therefore must be confirmed depending on your state and county. Of course some experts may disagree with the findings As a blogger, parents should therefore use their judgment for what is best for their child and, perhaps most importantly, must follow the laws of their city and state. Watch the video above for more tips on how best to leave your child alone at home.

Watch the video above for more tips on how best to leave your child alone at home.

