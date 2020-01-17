This stylish MLK Weekend sale is exactly the winter break you need

If you thought the sales season was over, think again. Here’s some math related to shopping: if it’s a long weekend (consisting of a Monday with a closed office and all your colleagues on the way to the hills), it’s probably a sales weekend, and this one is no exception.

Before you start packing your stuff for the snowy country weekend or the retreat of the Florida family home, take a look at the MLK weekend sale we’ve collected from our (and your) favorite retailers. There is certainly something here that will help you finish in style for the rest of the winter.

& Other stories



dates: Now -?

Sale: Up to 70% off

Promotional code: No

The sales section at one of our favorite retailers couldn’t get much better (black suede boots, outerwear and snooze-free sweaters abound), so use your downtime this weekend to fill your shopping cart for the rest of the winter.

& Other stories Velvet leggings with belt, $, available at & Other Stories

Amazon



dates: Now -?

Sale: Lightning offers on TK

Promotional code: No

Anthropology

dates:

Sale:

Promotional code:

Madewell



dates: Now -?

Sale: Up to 70% off

Promotional code: No

Many a bestseller is available for a song in the fast-moving part of Madewell. This ruffled turtleneck is perfect to brighten up your wardrobe during the last few weeks of the winter.

Madewell Top with texture and thread, disturbed mockneck, $, available at Madewell

Delivery required



dates: January 20?

Sale: 30% extra discount

Promotional code: No

We were already dragging the Need Supply sales section, so we are preparing our portfolios for the extra 30% discount that will be launched on Monday.

Delivery required Alice Trenchcoat, $, available at Need Supply

Nordstrom



Dates: Now -?

Sale: up to 50%

Promotional code: None

There is no better time than a holiday to shop in the always rewarding sales section of Nordstrom, where brands like Sperry, Tory Burch, Vince and Zella live in a discounted condition.

Sparry Saltwater rain boot, $, available at NordstromNet-a-Porter

dates:

Sale:

Promotional code: Pact

Choose underwear if they are for sale!

Shopbop



dates: Now -?

Sale: Up to 70% off

Promotional code: No

The sale of Shopbop goes up to 70% during the weekend, so be quick if you have watched something. (These leather pants are pricey, but they are a real bargain – and since our fashion team has endorsed the luxury pants style, we are looking for a pair.)

7 For All Mankind High waisted leather slim kick jeans, $, available at ShopbopSSENSE

dates:

Sale:

Promotional code:

Rent the job



dates: Now – January 31

Sale: $ 200 discount on the first two months of the subscription

Promotional code: RTRXR29

This is a sale that you can only find here at Refinery29: Rent the Runway offers readers a $ 200 discount on the first two months of a subscription with code “RTRXR29. “

The big The Dune Sweater, $, available at Rent The RunwayTarget

dates:

Sale:

Promotional code:

Urban Outfitters



dates: January 20th

Sale: Up to 50% off hundreds of styles

Promotional code: No

Don’t miss this flash-only sale on Monday, where lavish styles halve their prices. In the meantime, however: buy up to 30% off the sales part from January 16.

Urban Outfitters Brendan drapey flannel button-down shirt, $, available at Urban Outfitters

Verishop

dates: Now -?

Sale: Up to 70% off

Promotional code: No

The sales part of Verishop is not to be missed, with deep discounts from brands such as ALLSAINTS, Champion and Vince.

Champion Puffer jacket with logo tape, $, available at Verishop

Walmart



dates: Now -?

Sale: Up to 75% off fashion

Promotional code: No

Discounts – such as the $ 7.99 epic price tag on this sophisticated, first-class sweater – are plentiful in the clearance section of Walmart, where fashion is reduced to 75%.

Time and Tru Heather Gray Pullover, $, available at WalmartZappos

