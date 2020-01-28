This stylish 91 year old Air Force vet works in overalls

When Ashley Seaman, general manager of Anytime Fitness in Semmes, chose a member of the month for the fitness center’s Facebook page, she was looking for “someone who shows a lot of progress and commitment,” she says. Lloyd Black – who is the oldest member of the gym at 91 – was an obvious choice for the first month of the new decade.

She knew that he would be an inspiration to others, but she didn’t predict how people would react to seeing a photo of the white-haired, cute-faced man pretending to be a photo in his usual workout clothes: denim overalls. Her post was shared approximately 2,500 times, with hundreds of comments from those who recognized the former headmaster who retired from Mary G. Montgomery High School 30 years ago.

Lloyd and his wife Mary joined Anytime Fitness about a year ago. “I noticed that I’m in bad shape,” he says. “I couldn’t do any simple tasks anymore. That motivated me to do it.”

When he started, he could only run on the treadmill for about 10 minutes. In the past year, it has gradually increased to 30 minutes. He also does leg presses and trains on some upper body machines. As a result, his strength and balance are better and he says he can walk safer and safer.

“It only improves the way you feel,” he says.

He is lucky to have good genes. His mother turned 101, his older sister died at 95, and his younger sister died at 94.

He says he thanks God every morning that he was born into such a happy family. He grew up in Ackerman, Miss., 50 miles west of Columbus. His father was a masterly practical joker – in fact, Lloyd wrote down his memories of all of his father’s funny stories. And the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

“He always laughs and tells a joke,” says Ashley.

Lloyd joined the US Air Force the day after he graduated from high school and was stationed in Hawaii. He later graduated from Mississippi State University and decided to teach in Mobile where his brother-in-law was based at Brookley Field. A history lover, he taught world history at Vigor High School for seven years before becoming administrator there and at several other mobile schools.

“If I had to do my life again, I wouldn’t change anything,” he says.

He was deputy director at Vigor, then director at Baker for two years. Rain for four years, Davidson for four years and Montgomery for 13 years. In the comments below his photo in the Member of the Month post, a former student remembered him as “a sweet, kind man even when you were in trouble.”

He still has kind eyes that sparkle when he’s joking and a mischievous smile that is contagious. “I was a blessed person,” he says. “I am in good health. I thank the Lord for that. I still think that humor is good in life.”

Lloyd was married to his first wife for 48 years. When she died, he was devastated. But he found love in Mary again and they have been married for 10 years.

The Black House is on seven hectares of forest, where he still cuts his own grass and eats the grass. He worked on photography until the digital film was replaced. Once he had a greenhouse; he kept a garden; and he likes to work with wood. “I drive through one hobby after another,” he says.

He drives to the gym every other day, just a few minutes from his home. And he really wears these overalls to train for a practical reason. “I have no hips and I can’t hold my pants up!” He bursts out laughing.

“I believe in enjoying life,” he says. “You can make whatever you want with it.”

Ashley always hopes that the month’s post will inspire others, as Lloyd Black did. “I want people to think,” If he can, why can’t we? “, She says.” Fitness has nothing to do with age. It’s about healthy living. “

