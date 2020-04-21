This strange old console had some of the most fun driving games

It’s no secret that there’s a special place in my heart for things that are, well, a little coyote. I am a Yugo owner, after all. And one of these fantastic things is the third most popular home video game console of the early 1980s, Magnavox Odyssey2. It’s a fascinating machine, so we know a little and see what the state of racing and driving games is. Spoiler alert: It’s a little messed up.

I decided to do this particular episode when I watched one of the rare YouTube commenters who didn’t talk about how horrible my hair was, but instead was interested in the weird silver machine with the flat keyboard.

I realize that there are probably many people who are too young or have a full life to know about Odyssey2, so let’s solve this problem now.

Odyssey2 is actually a very historical line, since the original Odyssey was the first home game console, developed by the father of almost the entire concept of video games, Ralph Baer.

Odyssey2 started life as a sort of in-house project from Intel, of all places, that, as a computer chip maker, wanted to find a way to, you know, sell a lot of computer chips . Seeing the potential of first-party cartridges such as the Fairchild Channel F and the Atari VCS (later called the 2600), Intel put together a set of chips that could be used to build a similar system.

They used an 8048 microcontroller as the main brain – this chip is best known for dealing with only the keyboard on a PC before IBM – and a graphics chip called 8244, which could handle four moving objects of 8×8 pixels, just a background. “grid”, and up to 12 other characters on the screen.

These basic specs define the Odyssey2 design, which had some new ideas, not the least of which was a full keyboard. The keyboard has been great at convincing buyers that they put more than one “real computer” on the Atari or Intellivision or other home consoles, but the reality is that it was mostly used to write your name in play areas. , or more likely, “ASS” or “SHITHEAD”.

The Odyssey2 was really a rigid and limited design. In which the Atari 2600 was also very limited, the nature of its design was quite flexible, allowing intelligent programmers to really push the limits of what the system could do. The Odyssey2 was much less suited for this.

A very apparent limitation was Odyssey’s reliance on its integrated insect of alphanumeric and graphic characters, which you can see here:

These small humans, arrows, circles, planes and other forms ended up retrieving more games today, to save very limited memory, and as a result, several Odyssey2 games looked very similar:

This also meant that arcade conversions that were difficult to pull off on the limited Atari 2600 were nearly impossible to damage on Odyssey2, even though there were some valiant attempts. Consider Parker Brother’s adaptation of the classic Nintendo arcade based on a 1930s comic book, Popeye:

Yes, it’s not great.

However, it was a fascinating console in many ways. Voice was a popular speech synthesis module that helped offset the system’s terrible audio capabilities (you can hear it in the video) and is responsible for the first true “fascinating” cause, which is also addressed in the video, including with the fact that most of the Odyssey2 matches were made by a very prolific guy, Ed Averett.

However, some rando have asked for a deep dive into the Odyssey, so they go, dear, sweet rando. I focus on the driving games available for that, because, again, we’re all in the car here, but there really aren’t many, and what exists is, yes, terrible.

However, he likes the worst at times. I hope you were, too, just a little.

