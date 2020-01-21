This storage box magically turns into a portable shower

To let you know that you are buying something that is presented here, Mashable may earn a partner commission.

TL; DR: Keep sand and mud out of your car with the BeachBox, a portable shower and storage container that sells for $ 169.99. That saves 10%.

Attention campers, off-roaders, mountain bikers, water sports junkies and everyone else on the street who needs a shower. You’re lucky. We found a clever portable shower and storage box in one that is also currently for sale.

The BeachBox looks like a typical storage space. But there is a magical surprise inside: a portable shower. As the creators put it, it is the “ultimate wing man” for beach goers and nature lovers alike. It arose out of the need to remove sand and salt water after a day at the beach, but is very helpful in a number of scenarios.

Open the box and pump the water tank under pressure to shower. Stand directly in the box or lay the non-slip lid on the floor as a stable surface for dishwashing and remove the sand, salt or mud from you and your equipment with the shower rod. The tank holds approximately 1.75 gallons and is insulated for hot water. Oh, and don’t worry about your other things getting wet. The BeachBox also has a separate drying compartment for towels, clothing, sunscreen, snacks, etc. The mini storage trays are also suitable for smaller items.

See for yourself:

Whether you want to spend your days with sand, mud, sweat or all that, the BeachBox is the perfect companion. Especially the next time you are in the office.

Usually $ 189.99, you can save 10% now and get it for only $ 169.99.