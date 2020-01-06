This Sonicare alternative only costs $ 35

Loading...

To let you know that you are buying something that is presented here, Mashable may earn a partner commission.

The sleek design is a great addition to your bathroom.

Image: prosonic

By StackCommerceMashable Shopping2020-01-06 18:49:36 UTC

TL; DR: With the ProSonic Whitening Toothbrush for $ 34.99, you can take care of your teeth without paying a high price. That saves 56%.

Contrary to all the negative comments, it is not a fool to get involved in the “New Year, New Me” attitude. If you feel particularly encouraged to make some changes for the better, you shouldn’t allow anyone to stop you.

And if one of your goals is to take special care of your chompers and spend less time in the dentist’s chair, you should check out the ProSonic Whitening Toothbrush, which is currently over 50% on sale (which means that it also includes your ” stay on budget “resolution).

However, this slim toothbrush is not just a feast for the eyes for your bathroom. It is equipped with a powerful motor that delivers 40,000 brush strokes per minute and gives your white pearls a thorough cleaning with every use.

It also has four cleaning modes, each of which has a specific function: gentle, daily, white, and polishing. This way you can choose the intensity and style of cleaning you prefer at any given time. Fancy, right?

And do you remember the hourglass that you used as a child so as not to shorten your brushing time? An adult timer is built into this baby, so you know when to change the area so that all parts of your mouth receive the same attention. The brush also has an impressive battery life of up to 21 days when fully charged, so you can take it with you when you travel without a dead toothbrush sticking.

With this offer you get the first-class brush and four additional brush heads, so you can always get replacements when changes are required. Get it now for $ 34.99 – 56% off the original price of $ 79.99. And when it comes to your New Year’s resolutions? Go ahead and check some goals.

Are you looking for more great offers? Get free premium Mac apps worth over $ 70.

,