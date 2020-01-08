This smart scale from Cocoa Friends is really cute and cute

Loading...

The smart home has reached its peak.

If you care about your weight, stepping on the cold, metallic top of a scale can be a scary moment. A new model, which was presented at CES and is made of soft, white silicone in the form of clouds and has a friendly, three-dimensional character, delivers something cuddly.

The best part? It’s a smart scale with an app that tells you nice things no matter what the number is.

The intelligent scale comes from Kakao Friends, a spin-off design and merchandise company from a Korean messenger app called Kakao Talk. In the app three characters – Ryan the bear, Muji the rabbit and Apeach the … pink mushroom? – became so popular that goods like stuffed animals started to be created around the characters.

This year, the Cocoa Friends HomeKit was introduced, which also includes a humidifier, a lamp, a surveillance camera and other products. The scale is characterized by an accessible, playful design and the warm messages that the associated app delivers, regardless of whether you have lost, gained or maintained the same weight.

For example, in a scenario where the brand that you gained a few pounds is displayed, the app is “It’s OK! There’s no hurry.” This comes with an animation of Ryan, the orange bear, lounging in swimming goggles on a swimming pool.

Ryan is a pretty nice bear.

Image: Rachel Kraus / Mashable

Ryan also encourages your goals!

Image: RACHEL KRAUS / MASHABLE

The Kakao Friends team says the messages and design are warm and cute because they were actually designed for children. This could be troubling if you are considering giving your child a scale, albeit a cute one, not the best idea.

But nothing prevents adults from using it too. The surface is bumpy (because it is designed as a three-dimensional cloud), but also stable. My small, average woman’s size 7 foot fit comfortably on it, and there was plenty of room for larger games.

Entering the scale has never been so scary.

Image: RACHEL KRAUS / MASHABLE

A person’s overall health is so much more than weight. But if you’re someone who wants to keep an eye on your weight, if you’re trying to lose a few pounds or just have the knowledge, with the help of some gentle signs and their encouraging words, this seems to be one of the best ways to do this to do.

