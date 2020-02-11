This small combination of washing machine and dryer is the answer to your washing problems

To let you know that if you buy something here, Mashable may deserve a member commission.

The Zeny twin bath combination for washing machine and dryer is compact enough to fit in a small apartment or dormitory.

Image: Zeny

By StackCommerceMashable Shopping2020-02-11 17:22:51 UTC

TL; DR: Skip the laundry in favor of the well-reviewed ZENY ™ washing machine with double bathtub, available for just $ 94.99 at the Mashable Shop.

Carrying up and down stairs while dragging around a £ 20 bag to the nearest laundry facility? Not really a good time – especially in the dead winter or the dog days of summer.

But washing machines and dryers require a special room or cupboard, with specialized water connections and high-voltage outputs. For those who do not have much space, that is not exactly possible. The solution? This ZENY ™ washing machine with double tub.

The ZENY is a portable washing machine and dryer in one, which you assume is impossible to work properly. But according to the 900+ ratings on Amazon, you would assume that it is wrong. With an average rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars, customers seem surprised and impressed by the possibilities of the ZENY Twin Tub.

With its dual-function design, this washing solution can save you three important things: time, money and space. You can move clothes directly from the washing machine to the spinner and run both at the same time to be extra efficient. With a length of only 26 centimeters and a width of 13.5 centimeters, you can easily slide this baby into a cupboard, your bathroom or just any corner of your apartment without taking up too much property. In addition, you can fill the washing machine with a maximum of eight pounds of laundry and the spinner with a maximum of five pounds, so that you do not spend a lot of money in the laundry every week.

Originally $ 199, these Twin Tub Washers are on sale for $ 94.99.

. [TagsToTranslate] mashable-shopping